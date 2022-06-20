These Easy Steps Score You a Free $10 to Spend on Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon's biggest sale of the year is just a few weeks away and the retailer is helping folks prepare for Prime Day by dishing out $10 in Amazon credit to Prime members. If you want to earn the free money before the 48-hour event starts, all you have to do is participate in Amazon's and earn yourself four stamps.

Amazon

How exactly do you earn these stamps? Amazon wants you to discover some of the benefits your Prime membership includes, so after clicking Activate your Stampcard on , you'll need to stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music, borrow an e-book on Prime Reading and make a Prime shipping-eligible purchase. The first three tasks on that list are completely free for Prime members and you can check them off pretty quickly. The last task requires you to make an eligible purchase of $5 or more, which eats into your profit somewhat, but if you'd be buying items from Amazon between now and the Prime Day date it's still as good as free cash.

You could pick up something useful for around $5 like some or a few to maximize how much free money you're getting with this deal. Alternatively, if you shop at Amazon frequently you'll probably snag that last stamp without even realizing it before Prime Day. Once you've earned all four stamps, the $10 credit will be applied to your account automatically and it can be spent on products sold by Amazon.

As stated up front, this promotion is only available to Prime members and you have to activate your Stampcard first in order to start collecting those stamps. If you're not already signed up with Prime, now's the perfect time to start your to get in on this Stampcard promo and gain access to all of the Prime-exclusive deals come Prime Day without spending a penny on membership.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.