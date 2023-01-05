If you've bought Keurig K-Cups to make your coffee, you could be owed part of a $10 million settlement the company is paying over claims the small pods aren't really recyclable. But there are only a few days left to file a claim.

For years Keuring packaging included detailed recycling instructions and a large-print tagline reading, "Have your cup and recycle it, too."

In reality, the cups are not widely recyclable and "usually still end up in landfills," according to a class action suit filed in 2018. Keurig fails to "inform the consumer of the extremely limited chance that the products will ultimately be recycled," the plaintiffs claim.

Many recycling companies won't even accept the polypropylene pods, according to their complaint, because they're too small and there's no market for materials made from them. In addition, ground coffee residue and metal contaminants often make them unsuitable for recycling.

In addition to the settlement, Keurig Dr Pepper agreed to add larger-print language to packaging indicating K-Cups are "not recycled in many communities."

K-Cup technology is licensed to dozens of coffee manufacturers, including Starbucks, Dunkin' and Maxwell House. The company didn't respond to a request for comment but, in filings, has denied any wrongdoing.

Here's what you need to know about the Keurig K-Cup case, including who is eligible for a payment, how much you could get and how to submit a claim.

Who is eligible to file a claim for money from Keurig?

You can qualify as a class member in this case if you purchased K-Cup single-serving coffee pods for household use between June 8, 2016, and Aug. 8, 2022, that were labeled as recyclable in the US.



Proof of purchase isn't necessary, though it will affect how much money you receive: With proof of purchase, you can request a refund of $3.50 per 100 pods purchased, with a minimum payment of $6 and a cap of $36. Without proof of purchase, you can claim up to $5 per household.

How do I file a claim?

You can submit a claim on the settlement website or print out a form, complete it and mail it to:

Smith v. Keurig Green Mountain

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC

P.O. Box 225391

New York, NY 10150-5391

The deadline to file a claim is Jan. 9. 2023.