The Top Food Freebies and Deals This Holiday Season

The holidays are here -- a whirlwind of shopping, office parties and family dinners. It's a lot of fun … and a lot of work.

Fortunately, many restaurant chains are offering the chance to refuel and give our wallets a break with freebies, discounts, exclusive Christmas menu items and other goodies. View the growing list below and check back for more updates in the weeks to come.

Auntie Anne's

Every day until Dec. 25, the popular pretzel purveyor is offering another giveaway or gift from the Auntie Anne-vent calendar, including free delivery, BOGO pretzels and more.



Check out Auntie Anne's Instagram for daily deals.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins has ushered in the 2022 holiday season with a new peppermint cocoa shake and the return of the peppermint ice cream with crunchy peppermint candy pieces.

Also returning is the Brrr the Snowman Cake, a six-inch or nine-inch customizable cake with an icing carrot nose, tree branch arms and a smile made of fudge. Get $5 off any cake purchase of $35 or more throughout December in-store and online when you use the promo code SNOW at checkout.



Need to tackle your Christmas list? Shop Baskin-Robbins has an array of branded socks, tees, scrunchies, beach towels and even a Baskin-Robbins beach cruiser.



And on Dec. 31, get 31% off all scoops as part of the company's monthly "Celebrate 31" deal.

Brach's

Who doesn't love free candy? Through Dec. 16, fans of Brach's candy can upload their Christmas candy traditions as part of Brach's Sweetness Swap for a chance at one of 5,000 free boxes of Brach's peppermint candy canes -- and an idea for a new holiday activity to try this season.

Burger King

Through Dec 17, Burger King is offering 12 days of deals and giveaways to Royal Perks members, including free delivery, a free cheeseburger with any $1 purchase, triple rewards points, an Impossible Whopper for $3 and more.

Carvel

For a limited time, Carvel has two new Sundae Dashers inspired by Kit Kat Duos candy bars. Choose mint or strawberry soft-serve ice cream layered with crunchy Kit Kat pieces, hot fudge and whipped cream.

Chevys

Both Chevys Fresh Mex and El Torito are offering a dozen tamales for $24 from now until Jan. 1. Choose from chicken, carnitas or sweet corn -- or mix and match. Tamales are available to order online or in the restaurant, though 24 hours' notice is required.

Culver's

Through Feb. 12, visitors to Culver's can enjoy a Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer -- a thick, small-batch vanilla custard topped with cocoa and real whipped cream -- for $5.70.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is only getting chillier as winter arrives: The nationwide chain has launched its 2022 holiday lineup, including the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard -- soft sugar cookie pieces and icing blended with soft-serve vanilla -- as well as returning faves like the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard and the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard.

Denny's

Denny's is celebrating 12 Days of Holideals by giving away 10,000 free Grand Slam breakfasts every day through Dec 16.

Denny's signature breakfast entree, the Grand Slam, includes eggs, buttermilk pancakes, bacon and sausage. Rewards members will be notified at random if they've been given a free breakfast and have 24 hours to redeem the offer.



Members will also get other perks throughout the week, like free pancake stacks, free sodas and free delivery.

Dunkin



Every day through Dec. 24, Dunkin' Rewards members can get one free doughnut with a medium or larger drink as part of Dunkin's 12 Days of Donuts.

And if you order ahead on the Winter Solstice, Dec. 21, you can unlock a free medium Midnight Blend coffee.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse is bringing back its "Name of the Day" promotion for the holidays: Through Dec. 15, check the Firehouse website and social media daily to see if your name is one of the ones selected. If it is, you can walk into your local Firehouse Subs and get a free medium sub with a purchase.

Godiva

Get a holiday truffle flight or eight-piece holiday gift box for only $15 when you use HOLIDAYEXTRA at checkout on the website.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies has a lineup of holiday morsels, including Mint Cookies & Cream Cookies, Red & Green M&M Cookies, Red Velvet Stuffed Cookies with Oreo and Gingerbread Cookies.

Customers at co-branded Marble Slab Creamery locations can mix up their cookies with Red Velvet Stuffed ice cream and shakes.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is serving up a collection of limited-edition sweet treats through Jan. 1, with flavors like Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa, Jinglebread, Red Velvet Cookies N' Cream and vegan pecan pie.



The Holiday Delight Big Dipper includes Gingerbread and Red Velvet Cookies N Cream cookies with your choice of buttercream or cream-cheese frosting, plus holiday sprinkles.

Jack in the Box

As part of Jack in the Box's 24 Days of Jackmas, Jack Pack Rewards members enjoy daily deals on drinks, sandwiches, tacos, desserts and more through Dec. 24, with new discounts revealed daily.

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering its Famous Bowls -- mashed potatoes, bite-sized crispy chicken chunks and sweet corn, drizzled with hot homestyle gravy and a three-cheese blend -- for just $5. (For $7.99, you can get a Famous Bowl, regular drink and fries.)

And for a limited time, KFC is adding six free cookies to its 12- and 16-piece meal deals, served in special-edition "Sharing is Caring" holiday buckets.

Krystal

To help inflation-struck shoppers, this burger chain in offering 10 Krystal sliders for $9.99 at select locations through Jan. 16, 2023.



Founded in 1930 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Krystal has more than 300 locations across the South today.

McDonald's

Every week in December, McDonald's is offering holiday discounts, including 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers, BOGO Big Macs and a free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with purchase.

Plus, through Dec. 25, every app order gives you a chance to win a McGold Card, which grants the owner -- and three friends -- free McDonald's food for life.



And any $1 purchase on the McDonald's app gets you access to special merch drops -- including Chicken McNuggets stockings, a Hamburglar tee, McDonald's Dream Order PJs and more.

Milk Bar

The salty, sweet and delicious put this East Village sweet shop on the dessert map. Through Dec. 20, order one at the full $53 price and get $10 off a second order. You'll also get free shipping on all orders.

Milk Bar's holiday line includes:

Chocolate Mint Chip Cake. Inspired by the classic ice-cream flavor, Milk Bar has layered a double chocolate chip cake with chocolate jam and chocolate-mint chip frosting, all sprinkled with minty milk and chocolate crumbs.

Chocolate Mint Chip Cake Truffles . Milk Bar's double chocolate chip cake with a minty milk soak, scooped into bite-sized pieces and coated with mint chip crumbs.

Mini Peppermint Bark Snaps. Layers of pretzels, peppermint, caramel and chocolate on a crisp dark chocolate wafer dipped in silky white chocolate peppermint bark.

Peet's

Get your caffeine-loving friend a Peet's frequent brewer subscription for Christmas by using code NEWSUB30 at checkout.



The offer includes Peet's small batch series, single origin series and signature blend series. (K-Cup pods and Espresso Capsules are excluded.)

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox has a bevy of holiday doughnuts available through Dec. 26 -- from a frosted Star of David with blue sprinkles and a white frosted Santa Face to a vegan New Year's doughnut with cherry filling and topped with sprinkles and NYE décor. (There's even a Reindeer Pooh cake doughnut, glazed vanilla topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in maple icing.)



Pinkbox's Doughnut of the Month for December is the Candy Cane Face DoughCro, a croissant-doughnut hybrid rolled in powdered sugar, topped with a candy-cane whip and candy-cane bits.

Pieology

Through Dec. 24, Pieology Pie Life Loyalty members who purchase a signature or create-your-own three-topping pizza get another one free to enjoy in January.

Pizza Hut

Hosting for the holidays? Pizza Hut has brought back its Triple Treat Box -- two medium, one-topping pizzas, plus five breadsticks and ten Cinnabon mini rolls -- for just $25 and wrapped in Christmas packaging.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster's 2022 holiday collection includes a snow globe, Christmas ornaments and a unisex Cheddar Bay Sleigh Ugly Sweater with an insulated pocket to hide a stash of warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Items are available through Dec. 31 -- or while supplies last -- at RedLobsterShop.com.

Shake Shack

This year's lineup of holiday drinks at Shake Shack includes the Christmas cookie shake, chocolate milk and cookies shake, and chocolate peppermint shake.



The chain is offering free delivery through Dec. 31 when you use promo code GETSHACK on the Shake Shack app.

Sheetz

Get a free coffee or Cup'occino every week during the month of December at any of Sheetz's 670-plus locations.



Just become a My Sheetz Rewardz member by downloading the Sheetz app, then enter the offer code COFFEEME.

Smashburger

For every $25 you spend in-store or online at Smashburger through Jan. 2, you'll get $5 in SmashCash points, good toward fries, wings, milkshakes and other menu items.

Sonic Drive-In

Through Dec, 31, get two Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers, two Fritos Chili Cheese Wraps or two small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken meals for $5. Can't decide? You can also mix and match your order.

Taco Bell

Sign up for Taco Bell Rewards and earn 80 bonus points when you recycle sauce packets through Dec. 31.



Plus, get 10% off when you buy a Taco Bell gift card worth $50 or more, only through Dec. 24.

Taco John's

Only around for the holidays, Taco John's Nachos Navidad features red, green and yellow tortilla chips topped with ground beef, refried beans, melted nacho cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Prices vary, though a small order is typically $5.50 and a regular is about $7.50.



You can also order Nachos Navidad with sirloin steak or grilled chicken for an additional charge.

Wendy's

Ordering online?

Fridays through Dec. 30, members get a free Frosty when they order at least $15. Try the new, limited-edition Peppermint Frosty.

From Dec. 16 to 18, UberEats users get a free junior bacon cheeseburger when they order one at full price.



On the Wendy's app:

Get a free small chili with any purchase.

BOGO $1 spicy or classic chicken sandwiches

Buy a Frosty Key Tag and get a free Jr. Frosty with every purchase for a year.

$4 off in-app delivery orders of $20 or more.

On Dec. 30, National Bacon Day, earn a free junior bacon cheeseburger with any mobile order. (You can also get a free Breakfast Baconator on New Year's Eve.)



White Castle

The thermometer is dropping and White Castle is bringing back the Sloppy Joe Slider in three varieties:

The Sloppy Joe Slider , lean ground beef with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.

The Smoky Joe Slider , topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy fried onions.

The Spicy Joe Slider, topped with jalapeño cheese and jalapeño crisps.

Pair a slider with White Castle's new Mac and Cheese Nibblers, covered in batter and filled with cheese-covered macaroni, and wash it down with The Sprite Puffy Mix, a new Freestyle drink combining Sprite with notes of grape and raspberry available through Dec. 31.



Plus, use promo code PUFFY on the White Castle app and get a free small soft drink.

Yogurtland

From Dec. 19 to Dec. 24, get a $5 bonus eGift card from Yogurtland with any eGift purchase of $25 or more.

