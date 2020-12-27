The real reason you want direct deposit with your second stimulus check

Angela Lang/CNET

It's been nearly a week since Congress overwhelmingly passed a bill that would deliver a second stimulus check of up to $600 per person to tens of millions of Americans. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had said the IRS would send the first wave of stimulus payments the very next week. But the approval, and therefore delivery, of the second stimulus check has hit a delay that could prove fatal, as President Donald Trump continues to lambaste the $600 sum as being too low and demand a $2,000 per person stimulus check ceiling instead.

It isn't clear what will happen next -- here's where the situation stands today -- but whenever a bill containing a second stimulus check does become law, it's expected to happen quickly, with the first and potentially largest group of people receiving their funds through direct deposit into their bank accounts. Those who don't would receive a paper check or EIP card through the mail -- but there's a major catch that's written into the language of the current $900 billion stimulus portion of the bill that's currently under consideration, one that could mean your stimulus money could arrive weeks or months after someone else's.

We'll tell you about that, as well as what we know about signing up for direct deposit with the IRS and changes to your banking information on file. For more details, here's how to calculate your second stimulus check total under the current bill and And here's who might not qualify for another payment. This story is updated frequently with new information.

Direct deposit will deliver your stimulus check faster. If you don't do it, you may have a big wait

Since the first check, the benefits of giving your banking information to the IRS for a direct deposit have been clear. Roughly eighty million people received their stimulus payment within the first week, out of an estimated 170 million who received a first stimulus payment. So, there's a clear advantage to setting up direct deposit if you don't already have it (more on this below).

But while there may be a benefit if you do sign up, there is also an enormous disadvantage if you don't. The language of the bill specifies a Jan. 15, 2021 cutoff for the IRS to send stimulus checks. Assuming the bill was approved the first chance Trump got to sign it, the Treasury and IRS would still have only about three weeks to send all the checks it could. At a rate of 5 to 7 million paper checks the IRS can process in a week, according to a GAO report from June, it seems clear that the IRS wouldn't be able to get to tens of millions of people by Jan. 15.

So what then? Anyone who doesn't get a second stimulus check sorted by that date would have to take the extra step of claiming it as a Recovery Rebate Credit as part of 2020 tax season, presumably with exceptions for people not typically required to file taxes.

That means the timing for getting paid would vary wildly depending on when you're able to complete your taxes and how quickly the IRS would process your tax return. For example, people who file in February would receive their second stimulus money months before people who file in April. It isn't clear if applying for a tax extension would further delay matters.

The disadvantage to people who don't have direct deposit set up or quickly does so, is clear.

What if you don't have a bank account?

According to the Urban Institute, people with bank accounts and direct deposit (disproportionately white) were more likely to get their first stimulus check by the end of May than people who identify as Black, Hispanic or below the poverty line. This was directly tied to groups who were more likely to have banking accounts and who filed that information with the IRS to facilitate direct deposit tax returns.

Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and several other large banks now offer more affordable checkless bank accounts as part of a program to make it easier for people to get bank accounts.

How the IRS gets your bank account information for stimulus checks

For the first round of payments, the IRS used direct deposit information from one of a few places:

Your most recently filed tax return if you received a refund by direct deposit in 2018 or 2019.

The bank information you provided through the Get My Payment online tool.

The bank information you provided through the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool.

What information does the IRS need to set up direct deposit?

The IRS hasn't opened up its Get My Payment tool to new direct deposit submissions yet, but when it's time to provide your banking information, you'll want to have on hand your bank account type and routing and account numbers. You have several ways to find this banking information.

Banking website: Your bank's website may show your routing and account numbers. Log in to the account you want to use, and look around for the numbers you need.

Banking app: If your bank has an app, it may show you your account and routing numbers. In the app, tap the account you want to use to see the account and routing numbers.

Printed check: At the bottom of your check you most likely will see three sets of numbers: The first set of nine numbers is your routing number. The second set of 8 to 12 numbers is your account number. The third set is the one you don't need for direct deposit, as it's the number of the individual check.

Check this IRS page for more help with locating your routing and account numbers.

Can I still change or correct my banking details with the IRS?

While you could use the Get My Payment and Non-Filers tools to provide the IRS with your banking information, the IRS has said it does not allow people to change the direct deposit information for a stimulus payment it has on file. This is a safeguard against fraud.

The IRS said if your banking information has changed or is incorrect or the bank account is closed, the bank will reject the deposit and the federal bureau will then mail the payment to the address it has on file. For help, you could attempt to call the IRS assistance phone number at 800-829-1040. For specific questions on stimulus payments, call here's the number for the IRS help line: 800-919-9835.

If you've moved, you can provide the IRS with your new mailing address.

Will the IRS have a deadline to provide my banking information?

For the first check, the IRS set a May 13 deadline to provide the agency with your banking information -- this was about a month after the first direct deposits were made. If you missed the deadline, you got your check in the payment either in the mail or as a prepaid debit card. We might expect a similar cutoff from the IRS, but we haven't heard details yet.

For more on the checks, here's how quickly the IRS could send your payment, how to calculate how much money you might get in a second stimulus check and everything you should know about stimulus qualifications now.