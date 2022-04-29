The Meaning of Wealth in a Post-Pandemic World

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi.

Since the start of the pandemic, many of us have begun to reevaluate what being wealthy means. Though wealth is often solely measured by financial success, other factors -- such as physical health, mental well-being and relationship value, play a significant role -- as well.

Watch Farnoosh Torabi's video to hear the stories of New York couple Tim and Lee Bonvissuto, as well as Jacob Wertman from Mexico City -- individuals who made shifts that redefined their approaches to wealth during the pandemic.