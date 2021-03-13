The IRS is now sending $1,400 stimulus checks. When will your money arrive?

Stephen Shankland/CNET

The third stimulus payments are beginning to post to bank accounts as provisional payments this weekend, with much of the funds becoming fully accessible by March 17. This is the beginning of the first wave of payments for qualified recipients, going out to people who have direct deposit accounts on file with the IRS. There are tens of millions more who will have to wait for their $1,400 stimulus checks (calculate your total here).

The White House has acknowledged it will take weeks to send the entire batch of stimulus checks to over 100 million people (the second payments were sent to more than 147 million recipients). So when will it be your turn, and how long will you have to wait between when the IRS processes your stimulus money and when you actually receive it? Tracking your new stimulus check online is a good start for figuring out where you fall in line, but there additional factors that could also play a role.

For example, with tax returns due April 15, the IRS will have to process new payments using either 2019 or 2020 taxes (here's why it matters). And if the IRS switched your payment group around, would you get your stimulus money sooner, or be part of a later wave? What if a rule change means your check winds up being garnished? We'll walk you everything you need to know now. This story was recently updated.

When will I get my third stimulus check?

The Treasury and IRS said they started sending out the first payments, with more going this weekend and over the coming weeks, by direct deposit and through the mail as a physical check or EIP card. The IRS said some people may see the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before the official payment date of March 17. Direct deposit groups have first priority, followed by those who will be mailed a check.

Remember, that's just the start date. It could still take days or weeks for a payment to be processed and scheduled before it actually appears on your doorstep. Any additional complications could also delay your payment. If you moved recently, tell the IRS and USPS

Dozens of banks and financial institutions have started receiving stimulus check transfers through direct deposit, according to a list of more than 300 banks maintained by the r/stimuluscheck forum on Reddit, which is monitoring banks and financial services for payments to financial accounts. These include Bancorp Bank, Chime and Navy Federal Credit Union.

Stimulus check delivery dates (semi-final) Stimulus bill passed Congress March 10 Stimulus bill signed into law March 11 First direct deposit sent March 12 (pending), March 17 (official) First paper checks sent Week of March 22 possible First EIP cards sent Week of March 29 possible IRS deadline to finish sending checks Dec. 31, 2021 (mandated by the bill) Last date to receive a check January 2022 (if checks sent late December) Claims for missing stimulus money open 2021 tax season likely (in 2022)

Here's when you can track your payment schedule online



The IRS said it'll turn on Get My Payment, its online tracking tool for stimulus checks, on Monday, March 15, to show you the status of a payment -- and then some. This is a useful tool for people who receive a stimulus check in any form. The portal can also flag if there's a problem with your payment that you may need to address.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus check 3: How much money you'll get

The payment group you're in can affect your delivery date

The IRS identifies three payment groups based on how your money is sent:

Direct-deposit recipients deposits going to temporary accounts that were rejected by banks. In some cases, these people got paper checks or EIP cards instead, or had to wait for the issue to resolve.

deposits going to temporary accounts that were rejected by banks. In some cases, these people got paper checks or EIP cards instead, or had to wait for the issue to resolve. Paper checks : This is the payment type the IRS sent out second. A physical check can take weeks to arrive by mail, but the check can be deposited or cashed right away once it arrives.

: This is the payment type the IRS sent out second. A physical check can take weeks to arrive by mail, but the check can be deposited or cashed right away once it arrives. EIP cards

Remember, it takes time for the IRS to process the well over 100 million payments expected in this third round of checks. Even tiny errors could cause a delay in you receiving your full or partial payment. (Here's more information for SSDI and SSI recipients, and other nonfilers.)

Your priority group could change this time

Just because you got your payment by direct deposit the first two times doesn't necessarily mean you'll get it that way again. A lot depends on delivery going smoothly, and on any processing issues the IRS or Treasury could encounter with your case. (See below for tips on how you could speed up delivery.)

The IRS told CNET in January that some people who received their first stimulus payment as a physical check or EIP card may have been paid by the other method the second time around. And, anecdotally, we learned of people who received direct deposit payments the first time finally getting an EIP card in the mail -- and not an electronic bank transfer -- weeks after the IRS tool said the payment was issued.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The other payment groups we've loosely defined include Social Security beneficiaries who received payments a different way the first time if they're part of the SSI or SSDI programs, and people with more complex scenarios that could lead to potential issues or holdups receiving their money. People in different child support situations are one example we've seen, as are people who are incarcerated and people with complex citizenship scenarios.

The new payment cutoff is still roughly 9 months away



Although the IRS and Treasury are acting fact to send stimulus checks, the agencies have until Dec. 31 to complete sending out the third payments. That's good news in the sense that they aren't facing a compressed deadline to send out all the checks. On the other hand, it also means some people may find themselves waiting, for a variety of reasons. There's still so much we don't know about how the IRS will deal with any fringe issues that arise.

Your stimulus check is based on whichever tax return the IRS last processed



Taxes are due April 15, and although the IRS has been lobbied to extend the tax due date, that doesn't appear likely this year. So how will the IRS figure out how much it owes you? It will calculate your total (you can also do that here) based on the most recent tax filing it's processed by the time it's ready to tabulate your check.

If you filed your 2020 taxes early and you know your tax return was already processed, your total would likely be on 2020's adjusted gross income, not 2020's, as intended. That presents complications if the difference between the two years disqualifies you from getting a third stimulus check. (Learn more about some of the stimulus check exceptions and catches here.)

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you get a partial check, you'll need to wait to claim the rest

There are several reasons the IRS could owe you stimulus money for the third round of checks. Maybe the agency processed your 2019 tax return instead of 2020 and there was a discrepancy. Or you had a baby in 2020 you still need to claim as a dependent. Or a clerical error accidentally left out a new dependent. Maybe your payment never arrived or was accidentally garnished.

Whatever the reason, the IRS may provide a way to file for missing stimulus money before the Dec. 31 deadline. If not, you might have to wait a year to claim it, until you file your 2021 taxes in 2022 (even if you're a nonfiler who isn't typically required to file taxes).

There are extra stimulus check details for these groups to know



Stimulus checks aren't necessarily a one-size-fits-all situation. Here are additional guides for:

Here's everything you need to know about the third stimulus check, how to calculate your stimulus total and every other way the stimulus bill can bring you more money.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.