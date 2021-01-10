Sarah Tew/CNET

After this Friday, the IRS and Treasury Department have to stop automatically sending second stimulus checks. Jan. 15, is the deadline before those who are eligible for another payment but have not received their $600 checks (or greater) must request it later this year on their taxes -- a requirement that will set your stimulus check delivery behind. (You can track your stimulus check status and follow your payment to your mailbox.)

The next week and a half promise to be turbulent in Washington, with the House poised to impeach President Donald Trump this week, pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment following last week's violent mob attack on the Capitol and President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration next week. The Jan. 15 deadline is one more important moment to add to the mix as COVID-19 cases set a new high.

Although the the IRS and Treasury have jointly made approximately 80% of the payments through direct deposit and the mail -- by paper checks and EIP cards -- that still leaves 20% of money waiting to go out those who qualify. The checks are moving so quickly, in fact, that there's already been a major blunder, leaving millions of people without their stimulus payment. Read on for more details about second stimulus check payments. (P.S. Here's what we know about a $2,000 third stimulus check.) This story has been updated.

Why is there a Jan. 15 stimulus check cutoff to begin with?

The new $900 billion stimulus legislation sets Jan. 15 as the cutoff date to send stimulus payments. The writers of the legislation didn't explain why they chose this date. Tax season, which heavily involves both the IRS and Treasury, typically begins in mid-to-late January and continues through April 15.

If you don't receive your full second stimulus check money shortly after Jan. 15, you will need to take the extra step of claiming all or part of the missing amount when you file your federal tax returns in this year as a Recovery Rebate Credit. You'll also be able to claim any money the IRS still owes you from the first round of checks as a credit.

Some people who received their stimulus payment through direct deposit have run into problems. If you experience any issue or holdup with any of the three payment methods, it means you'll have to wait until you file a claim -- and take the extra step to do so.

Tying the delivery of a second stimulus check to the 2020 tax return will almost certainly delay the payment for many people, since a wide variance in circumstances will cause some to file taxes as early as January and others as late as April 15, or even later if they need to request an extension. It also isn't clear how quickly the IRS would process payments as a Recovery Rebate Credit.

Direct deposit transfers will soon come to a close



The IRS sent the first direct deposit payments on Dec. 29, saying that the payments will continue through last week. It isn't clear if the IRS and Treasury will continue processing bank account transfers until Jan. 15. People who have run into issues with direct deposit won't be able to address them until tax season 2020.

While eligible individuals don't need to do anything to receive the second payment -- providing the IRS already has your banking or mailing information on file -- you also can't do much to influence getting a direct deposit over a mailed check. For example, you can't register a new direct deposit account with the IRS or correct any banking information you have on file if you closed an account. If the IRS can't deliver your payment, you'll need to claim it on your taxes.

Paper checks and EIP cards: Will some miss the deadline?

If the IRS doesn't have your current direct deposit information on file, it will send the payment as a check or EIP debit card in the mail. Again, it isn't clear if the IRS has time to process all the tens of millions of payments before Jan. 15. The IRS was able to process between 5 and 7 million a week with the first stimulus check, according to a government report from June.

It may be that some payments won't make the Jan. 15 deadline. Here's how you can track your status with the IRS and track your second stimulus check to your mailbox, for free, to set your expectations and to help prevent you from accidentally throwing it away. If you've moved recently, tell the IRS and USPS.

Heads up: You might get an EIP card this time instead of a check



The IRS is making 8 million payments through an Economic Impact Payment prepaid debit card, the agency told CNET in an email. That's twice the number that was sent for the first stimulus check. Even if you got paid with a paper check the first time around, many more people might receive a debit card this time. On the flip side, some people who received a debit card last time may receive a paper check.

The IRS warns that those who are eligible but don't receive a direct deposit should watch their mail for a check or EIP debit card. The debit cards will arrive in a white envelope that displays the US Department of the Treasury seal, the IRS said.

There are two ways to track your $600 stimulus payment

The IRS has reopened its online Get My Payment tracking tool with information on the second round of payments. With the free-to-use portal, those who qualify for a check can see the status of both the first and second payments. The website is available in English and Spanish. You can also use a free tool from the USPS to follow your check's movements to your mailbox.

What's the longest you'd have to wait for your new stimulus check?



People who will receive their second stimulus check in the mail -- either as a paper check or a prepaid debit card -- should look for a payment anytime from now through Jan. 15. According to the Treasury, 22% of the payments as of last summer were made as paper checks and another 3% as prepaid debit cards.

After Jan. 15, you will have to claim any money the IRS owes you with your tax filing in 2021. That could further delay your stimulus check, since the timing would depend on:

When you file your 2020 taxes -- the deadline could be April 15, unless you file for an extension.

How long it takes the IRS to process your tax return, which may also include your second stimulus check.

If there are any complications that arise in your specific scenario that could further delay your check.

We'll keep our eye on the situation, which is constantly evolving. Here's how to calculate your estimated total now for a $600 per person maximum.