The Cost of Climate Change: Spending sustainably

In our third installment of The Cost of Climate Change, we focus on the ways that spending money can contribute to climate change -- or help mitigate it. Though corporate marketing mechanisms have largely co-opted "conscious consumerism," there are still ways to be more thoughtful, deliberate and constructive with our spending. Today, we look at a variety of products, from burgers to cars, that provide an opportunity to use our purchase power to support the companies and products that are working on solutions to climate change.
Today's feature stories include:
- The benefits of plant-based eating by Brain Cooley
- How to be a financial activist (without really spending) by Farnoosh Torabi
- The most efficient cars for 2022 by Pallavi Kenkare
- Some of the year's coolest eco-friendly products by Amanda Kooser and Justin Jaffe
And here's a snapshot of some earlier climate pieces related to the home and real estate:
- How to prepare your home from the next big storm by Marcos Cabello
- Climate change and real estate: The new homebuyer's calculus by Farnoosh Torabi
- Buying solar panels: Everything you need to know by Michelle Honeyager
- 7 ways to save money and make your home more efficient by Pallavi Kenkare
For the full coverage, please visit our Cost of Climate Change homepage.