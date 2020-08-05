CNET también está disponible en español.

The Cheapskate Show podcast: Are cash-back services a legit way to save money?

They sound like a scam, but what's the real story? We've got the scoop, plus a must-have free tool for book lovers.

You like saving money, right? You've come to the right podcast. Each week, The Cheapskate Show brings pro-level tips and tricks to your ear holes. Listen right here or, better yet, subscribe via your preferred podcast app. (You can find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.)

Our latest episode is about one of our favorite money-saving tools: cash-back services. Here's the article we referenced:

https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/best-cash-back-services-for-2020/

In the second segment, we discussed a cool tool for discovering which Amazon books (both print and electronic) are available free at your local library:

https://www.cnet.com/how-to/this-browser-extension-shows-you-which-amazon-books-are-available-free-at-your-local-library/

Finally, here's more about the new 4-lines-for-$100 plan that T-Mobile is offering:

https://www.cnet.com/news/why-im-thinking-seriously-about-switching-to-t-mobiles-new-4-lines-for-100-plan/ 

Got a question or comment for us? Send an email to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.

Enjoy!

