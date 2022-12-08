The Best Restaurant Giveaways and Deals This Holiday Season

The holiday season means a whirlwind of shopping, office parties and family dinners. It's a lot of fun … and a lot of work.

Fortunately, many restaurant chains are offering the chance to refuel -- and giving our wallets a break -- with freebies, discounts, exclusive Christmas menu items and other goodies. View the growing list below and check back for more updates in the weeks to come.

Auntie Anne's

Every day until Dec. 25, the popular pretzel purveyor is offering another giveaway or gift from the Auntie Anne-vent calendar, including free delivery, BOGO pretzels and more.



Check out Auntie Anne's Instagram for daily deals.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins has ushered in the 2022 holiday season with a new Peppermint Cocoa Shake and the return of the Peppermint Ice Cream with crunchy peppermint candy pieces.

Also returning is the Brrr the Snowman Cake, a six-inch or nine-inch customizable cake with an icing carrot nose, tree branch arms and a smile made of fudge. Get $5 off any cake purchase of $35 or more throughout December in-store and online when you use the promo code SNOW at checkout.



Need to tackle your Christmas list? Shop Baskin-Robbins has an array of branded socks, tees, scrunchies, beach towels and even a Baskin-Robbins beach cruiser.

Bojangles

Through Dec. 10, Bojangles' 12 Days of Bo has daily promotions -- including a free Cajun Filet Biscuit when you download the Bojangles app. For a limited time only, Bojangles customers can order a Sweet Box Box filled with Bo-berry Biscuits, made with blueberries and topped with sweet icing.

And you can still order "We're the real dill" sweatshirts, Bojangles biscuit pillows and other gifts from the Bojangles Christmas shop.

Brach's

Brach's

Who doesn't love free candy? Through Dec. 16, fans of Brach's candy can upload their Christmas candy traditions as part of Brach's Sweetness Swap for a chance at one of 5,000 free boxes of Brach's peppermint candy canes -- and an idea for a new holiday activity to try this season.

Burger King

Burger King

Through Dec 17, Burger King is offering 12 days of deals and giveaways to Royal Perks members, including free delivery, a free cheeseburger with any $1 purchase, triple rewards points, an Impossible Whopper for $3 and more.

Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr Big Carl's Energy Meal

Carl's Jr. has "BCE" -- that's "Big Carl Energy" -- with its BCE Combo, a Really Big Carl (three beef patties with melted American cheese, lettuce and Carl's classic sauce, all on a toasted seeded bun) paired with a large waffle fries and a large Orange Fanta.

MyRewards members get $4 off the 1,800-calorie meal deal through Dec. 13.

The Cheesecake Factory

Through Dec. 8, get $10 off an order of $50 or more at The Cheesecake Factory when you use promo code FESTIVE on the restaurant's website or DoorDash page.

Chevys

Chevys

Both Chevys Fresh Mex and El Torito are offering a dozen tamales for $24 from now until Jan. 1, 2023. Choose from chicken, carnitas or sweet corn -- or mix and match. Tamales are available to order online or in the restaurant, though 24 hours notice is required.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery has introduced new two winter flavors: Snickerdoodle Cookie Ice Cream and Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream. Order a scoop through Jan. 10, 2023, or have them in one of three limited-edition holiday treats:

The Whole Snickerdoodle Caboodle combines snickerdoodle-cookie ice cream with cookie dough, sugar crystals, cinnamon, and caramel.

combines snickerdoodle-cookie ice cream with cookie dough, sugar crystals, cinnamon, and caramel. Cookies 'n' Hot Cocoa combines frozen hot chocolate ice cream with Oreos, mini marshmallows and fudge.

combines frozen hot chocolate ice cream with Oreos, mini marshmallows and fudge. Hot Cocoa Avalanche Ice Cream Cake features devil's food cake and frozen hot chocolate ice cream topped with mini marshmallows wrapped in fluffy chocolate frosting and fudge ganache.

Culver's

Through Feb. 12, 2023, visitors to Culver's can enjoy a Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer -- a thick, small-batch vanilla custard topped with cocoa and real whipped cream -- for $5.70.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is only getting chillier as winter arrives: The nationwide chain has launched its 2022 holiday lineup, including the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard -- soft sugar cookie pieces and icing blended with soft-serve vanilla -- as well as returning faves like the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard and the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard.

Denny's

Denny's is celebrating 12 Days of Holideals by giving away 10,000 free Grand Slam breakfasts every day through Dec 16.

Denny's signature breakfast entree, the Grand Slam includes eggs, buttermilk pancakes, bacon and sausage. Rewards members will be notified at random if they've been given a free breakfast and have 24 hours to redeem the offer.



Members will also get other perks throughout the week, like free pancake stacks, free sodas and free delivery.

DoorDash

As part of DoorDash's Deck The Doorstep campaign, enjoy 50% off shipping on orders of up to $40 through December 12 when you use promo code SHIPDEALS40 at checkout.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is offering a twist on a Christmas classic with 12 Days of Pollo: Every day through Dec 12, Loco Reward members can enjoy a different deal -- including a free large beverage, free chips and guacamole, bonus Loco Rewards points and free delivery.

Godiva

Get a Holiday Truffle Flight or eight-piece Holiday Gift Box for only $15 when you use HOLIDAYEXTRA at checkout on the Godiva website.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies has a lineup of holiday morsels, including Mint Cookies & Cream Cookies, Red & Green M&M Cookies, Red Velvet Stuffed Cookies with Oreo and Gingerbread Cookies.

Customers at co-branded Marble Slab Creamery locations can mix up their cookies with Red Velvet Stuffed ice cream and shakes.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is serving up a collection of limited-edition sweet treats through Jan. 1, 2023, with flavors like Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa, Jinglebread, Red Velvet Cookies N' Cream and vegan Pecan Pie.



The Holiday Delight Big Dipper includes Gingerbread and Red Velvet Cookies N Cream cookies with your choice of buttercream or cream-cheese frosting, plus holiday sprinkles.

Jack in the Box

As part of Jack in the Box's 24 Days of Jackmas, Jack Pack Rewards members enjoy daily deals on drinks, sandwiches, tacos, desserts and more through Dec. 24, with new discounts revealed daily. On Dec. 6, it's two free tacos with a $1 purchase.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has rolled out its 2022 Santa's Bake Shop collection, including a Sugar Cookie Doughnut, Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut and a Red Velvet Cake Doughnut -- plus returning faves like Santa Belly, a cream-filled doughnut made to look like Santa's outfit.

McAlister's Deli

Christmas and New Year's Eve can be a big hassle, so McAlister's Deli is treating McAlister's Rewards Members to free delivery when ordering delivery through the restaurant's app on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, 2023, when you use promo code TREATME2022.



Can't wait till then? You can also get $5 in eRewards for every $25 purchased in McAlister's gift cards online or in a restaurant through Dec. 31.

McDonald's

McDonald's

Every week in December, McDonald's is offering holiday discounts, including 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers, BOGO Big Macs and a free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with purchase.

Any $1 purchase on the McDonald's app gets you access to special merch drops on Dec. 7 and 14 -- including Chicken McNuggets stockings, a Hamburglar tee, McDonald's Dream Order PJs and more.

Plus, through Dec. 25, every app order gives you a chance to win a McGold Card, which grants the owner -- and three friends -- free McDonald's food for life.

Milk Bar

Milk Bar

The salty, sweet and delicious Milk Bar Pie put this East Village sweet shop on the dessert map. Between Dec. 12 and 20, order one at the full $53 price and get $10 off a second order. You also get free shipping on all orders through Dec. 20.

Milk Bar's holiday line includes:

Chocolate Mint Chip Cake. Inspired by the classic ice-cream flavor, Milk Bar has layered a double chocolate chip cake with chocolate jam and chocolate-mint chip frosting, all sprinkled with minty milk and chocolate crumbs.

Chocolate Mint Chip Cake Truffles . Milk Bar's double chocolate chip cake with a minty milk soak, scooped into bite-sized pieces and coated with mint chip crumbs.

Mini Peppermint Bark Snaps. Layers of pretzels, peppermint, caramel and chocolate on a crisp dark chocolate wafer dipped in silky white chocolate peppermint bark.

Peet's

Get your caffeine-loving friend a Peet's Frequent Brewer subscription for Christmas and take 30% off by using code NEWSUB30 at checkout. The offer includes Peet's Small Batch Series, Single Origin Series and Signature Blend Series. (K-Cup Pods and Espresso Capsules are excluded.)

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox has a bevy of holiday doughnuts available through Dec. 26 -- from a frosted Star of David with blue sprinkles and a white frosted Santa Face to a vegan New Year's doughnut filled with cherry filling and topped with sprinkles and NYE décor. (There's even a Reindeer Pooh cake doughnut, glazed vanilla topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in maple icing.)



Pinkbox's Doughnut of the Month for December is the Candy Cane Face DoughCro, a croissant-doughnut hybrid rolled in powdered sugar, topped with a candy-cane whip and candy-cane bits.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut

Hosting for the holidays? Pizza Hut has brought back its Triple Treat Box -- two medium, one-topping pizzas, plus five breadsticks and ten Cinnabon mini rolls -- for just $25 and wrapped in Christmas packaging.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster

Red Lobster's 2022 holiday collection includes a snow globe, Christmas ornaments and a unisex Cheddar Bay Sleigh Ugly Sweater with an insulated pocket to hide a stash of warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Items are available through Dec. 31 -- or while supplies last -- at RedLobsterShop.com.

Rice Krispies



Kellogg's

Kellogg's is giving 25 fans up to $2,000 to spend on their Christmas shopping list.

Follow @RiceKrispies on TikTok by Dec. 10, click the sweepstakes post and comment #SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry for a chance to win.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack

This year's lineup of holiday drinks at Shake Shack includes the Christmas Cookie Shake, Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake and Chocolate Peppermint Shake.



The chain is offering free delivery through Dec. 31 when you use promo code GETSHACK on the Shake Shack app.

Smashburger

For every $25 you spend in-store or online at Smashburger through Jan. 2, 2023, you'll get $5 in SmashCash points, good toward fries, wings, milkshakes and other menu items.

Taco Bell

Sign up for Taco Bell Rewards and earn 80 bonus points when you recycle sauce packets through Dec. 31.



Plus, get 10% off when you buy a Taco Bell gift card worth $50 or more, only through Dec. 24.

Taco John's

Taco John's

Only around for the holidays, Taco John's Nachos Navidad features red, green and yellow tortilla chips topped with ground beef, refried beans, melted nacho cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Prices vary, though a small order is typically $5.50 and a regular is about $7.50.



You can also order Nachos Navidad with sirloin steak or grilled chicken for an additional charge.

Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats is offering five days of "Appmas," an exclusive offer each day in the Tijuana Flats Rewards App from Dec. 7 through Dec. 11.

New Rewards App members will receive a free Tijuana Trio starter when they sign up.

Tim Hortons

Through Dec. 12, Tim Hortons rewards members can get a medium Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp for just $1 when using the app or website.



It's just one of several limited-edition treats Tim Hortons is offering this Christmas season, alongside Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha Cream Cold Brew and a tree-shaped yeast donut filled with venetian cream and topped with green fondant and festive nonpareils.

Wendy's

Wendy's

Wendy's is giving out deals for the holidays, whether you order in person, online or through a delivery service.



On, Dec. 11, National App Day, get double rewards points on the Wendy's app. And on Dec. 30, National Bacon Day, earn a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any mobile order. (You can also get a free Breakfast Baconator on New Year's Eve.)

Ordering online?

Fridays through Dec. 30, DoorDash DashPass members get a free Frosty when they order $15 or more worth of Wendy's.

Through Dec. 12, Grubhub users can get free garlic fries or an Italian Mozzarella Sandwich when they spend at least $12.

From Dec. 16 to 18, Uber Eats users get a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger when they order one at full price.

On the Wendy's app:

Get a free small chili with any purchase.

BOGO $1 Spicy or Classic Chicken Sandwiches

Buy a Frosty Key Tag and get a free Jr. Frosty with every purchase for a year.

$4 off in-app delivery orders of $20 or more.

White Castle

White Castle

The thermometer is dropping and White Castle is bringing back the Sloppy Joe Slider in three varieties:

The Sloppy Joe Slider , lean ground beef with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers

The Smoky Joe Slider , topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy fried onions

The Spicy Joe Slider, topped with jalapeño cheese and jalapeño crisps

Pair a slider with White Castle's new Mac and Cheese Nibblers, covered in batter and filled with cheese-covered macaroni, and wash it down with The Sprite Puffy Mix, a new Freestyle drink combining Sprite with notes of grape and raspberry available through Dec. 31.



Plus, use promo code PUFFY on the White Castle app and get a free small soft drink.

Yogurtland

From Dec. 19 to Dec. 24, get a $5 bonus eGift card from Yogurtland with any eGift purchase of $25 or more.