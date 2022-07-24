Your State's Tax-Free Holiday May Be Happening Soon: Find Out When

With record-high inflation cutting painfully into our budgets, saving even just a couple bucks on back-to-school essentials can offer some breathing room.

If you're always hunting for a discount or looking for different ways to scale back your expenses, find out if your state is offering a tax-free period this summer. Also known as sales tax holidays, these weekend or week-long events eliminate or reduce state (and sometimes local) sales tax for certain back-to school categories and beyond. This year's list of items include books, computers, clothing and athletic gear, with 18 states participating (not counting the five states that never charge sales tax).

Check out the map below to find out if your state participates in a sales tax holiday in July or August, when it's happening and what items are tax-free.

Tax-free weekend dates and deals by state

Alabama Dates: July 15 to 17, 2022 Tax-free items School supplies: $50 or less per item

Books: $30 or less per item

Computers: $750 or less per item

Clothing: $100 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Alabama Department of Revenue website

Arkansas Dates: Aug. 6 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School accessories: $50 or less per item

Computers and selected school supplies

View the full list of items on the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration website

Connecticut Dates: Aug. 21 to 27, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms

View the full list of items on the Connecticut Department of Revenue website

Florida Dates: July 25 to Aug. 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $60 or less per item

Select accessories: $60 or less per item

School supplies: $15 or less per item

Computers: Tax-free for the first $1,000 spent

View the full list of items on the Florida Department of Revenue website

Illinois Dates: Aug. 5 to 14, 2022 Reduced-tax items School supplies and clothing items totaling under $125 will receive a 5% sales tax reduction

View the full list of items on the Illinois Department of Revenue website

Iowa Dates: Aug. 5 to 6, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear, backpacks and handbags

View the full list of items on the Iowa Department of Revenue website

Maryland Dates: Aug. 14 to 20, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

Backpacks: Tax-free for the first $40 spent

View the full list of items on the Comptroller of Maryland website

Massachusetts Dates: Aug. 13 to 14, 2022 Tax-free items Retail items purchased for personal use (business purchases excluded): $2,500 or less, excluding meals, motor vehicles, motorboats, gas, electricity, tobacco, marijuana products and alcoholic beverages

View the full list of items on the Massachusetts Department of Revenue website

Mississippi Dates: July 29 to 30, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $100 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Mississippi Department of Revenue website

Missouri Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $50 or less per item

Computer software: $350 or less per item

Personal computers: $1,500 or less per item

Graphing calculators: $150 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Missouri Department of Revenue website

New Mexico Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

Computers: $1,000 or less per item

Computer software: $500 or less per item

School supplies: $30 or less per item

View the full list of items on the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue website

Ohio Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing: $75 or less per item

School supplies and books: $20 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Ohio Department of Taxation website

Oklahoma Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms

View the full list of items on the Oklahoma Tax Commission website

South Carolina Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes

Select accessories

School supplies

Computers

View the full list of items on the South Carolina Department of Revenue website

Tennessee Dates: July 29 to 31, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding handbags, jewelry and sports gear

School and art supplies: $100 or less per item

Laptops, tablets and computers: $1,500 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Tennessee Department of Revenue website

Texas Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $100 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Texas Comptroller website

Virginia Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $20 or less per item

Energy Star, WaterSense and hurricane preparedness items (with qualifying limits)

View the full list of items on the Virginia Department of Taxation website

West Virginia Dates: Aug. 5 to 8, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing: $125 or less per item

Certain school supplies: $50 or less per item

School books and instructional materials: $20 or less per item

Laptop and tablets: $500 or less per item

Sports equipment: $150 or less per item

View the full list of items on the West Virginia State Tax Department website

States that are always sales-tax free

Alaska

Delaware

Montana

New Hampshire

Oregon

What is a tax holiday? A tax holiday, also called a tax-free weekend or week, refers to a period of time when qualifying items are exempt from sales tax. Some states hold tax-free holidays annually, and a few even host several tax-free events throughout the year. Most states that participate in tax holidays hold an event in the summer that aligns with back-to-school shopping.

Do tax-free weekends include online sales? Yes, online purchases for state residents made during their sales tax holiday will be tax-free, even through large online retailers like Amazon. Just make sure you follow your state's guidelines for qualifying items.

What happens if I buy a qualifying item that's over the dollar limit? This varies by state. In Maryland for example, the first $40 spent on a backpack is tax-free. If you were to spend $60 on a backpack, you would only be taxed for $20. However, in a state like Massachusetts, if you go over the price limit -- $2,500 for all qualifying purchases -- the entire item is subject to sales tax. We recommend reviewing your state's full item list and rules to plan accordingly.

Do all cities in a state holding a tax holiday participate? Most states require all cities and businesses therein to participate in tax-free holidays. Alabama, Florida and Missouri do not.

Can you save money by shopping during a tax holiday? You can save money by avoiding sales tax during a tax holiday, particularly in states with high-average state and local sales tax rates like Tennessee (9.55%), Arkansas (9.51%) and Alabama (9.22%). That said, you'll want to make sure you stick to a budget to avoid overspending and do your research on back-to-school deals. Some stores may offer lower prices on clothing, supplies and computers than you might receive by paying full price during a tax holiday.



