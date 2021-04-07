Where's my refund? Potential dates the IRS could send your money and how to track it

Sarah Tew/CNET

There are three things concerning your tax refund that you'll want to pay close attention to after you file your 2020 tax return. You'll want to look out for whether the IRS has processed your return, when your money will arrive and how to track it to your bank account or mailbox. We can tell you how to use the IRS tax refund tracker and when you can expect to see more information about your refund. Note that if you paid taxes on unemployment benefits, the IRS announced it will start refunding that money to eligible recipients in May.

You can expect the tax return processing and refund delivery to be delayed while the IRS continues to send out stimulus checks and now "plus-up payments." Adding to that delay is the new Tax Day deadline which is now May 17, which can also halt the money arriving for people waiting for missing stimulus money as part of their refund.

Use our chart below to get a better idea of when your refund could arrive and how long it could take. We suggest filing your tax return online if you still need to submit it since e-filing is more convenient for you, and the IRS recommends you avoid sending in a paper return this year. We also recommend setting up direct deposit to get your refund quicker. (Here's what we know so far about a potential fourth stimulus check, how to get more money with a 2021 child tax credit, who needs to file an amended tax form, and seven tax breaks for 2020.) This story is frequently updated.

Two simple ways to track your 2020 tax refund status online

You need several things on hand to track the status of your tax refund: your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, your filing status -- for example, single, married or head of household -- and your exact refund amount in whole dollars, which can be found on your tax return. Also, make sure it's been at least 24 hours before you try tracking your refund.

Using the IRS tool Where's My Refund, enter your Social Security number or ITIN, your filing status and your exact refund amount, then press Send. If you entered your information correctly, you'll be taken to a page that shows the status of your refund. If not, you may be asked to verify your personal tax data and try again. If all the information looks correct, you'll need to enter the date you filed your taxes, along with whether you filed electronically or on paper.

There's also a mobile app, called IRS2Go, that checks your tax refund status. The IRS updates the data in this tool overnight each day, so if you don't see a status change after 24 hours or more, check back the next day.

Now playing: Watch this: Your tax questions answered in 3 minutes

Received, approved, sent: Know what your tax return status means

Both the IRS tools (online and mobile) will show you one of three messages to explain your tax return status.

Received : The IRS now has your tax return and is working to process it.

: The IRS now has your tax return and is working to process it. Approved : The IRS has processed your return and confirmed the amount of your refund, if you're owed one.

: The IRS has processed your return and confirmed the amount of your refund, if you're owed one. Sent: Your refund is now on its way to your bank via direct deposit or as a paper check to your mailbox. (Here's how to change your address if you moved

When could your tax refund arrive? We've listed some potential dates below

The IRS says it issues most tax refunds within 21 days, but many people typically get their refunds much sooner. However, this year, the IRS is reportedly facing delays complicated by the fact that it's sending out the stimulus checks now (here's more on stimulus checks and tax season 2020.) If there are any errors, it might take the agency longer to process and issue your tax refund. The same goes for people who filed a claim for an earned income tax credit or the child tax credit (here's who qualifies for the CTC.)

Now playing: Watch this: Child tax credit: How much are you getting?

The date you get your tax refund also depends on how you filed your return. For example, with refunds going into your bank account via direct deposit, it could take an additional five days for your bank to post it to your account. This means if it took the IRS the full 21 days to issue your check and your bank five days to post it, you may be waiting a total of 26 days to get your money.

If your tax return is being sent by mail, the IRS says it could take six to eight weeks for your tax refund to arrive. That's where tracking your refund comes in handy. Here are some possible dates when you could receive your refund, depending on when you filed.

When your tax refund could arrive, if no additional delay If you file or filed on this date This is the soonest This is the latest March 1 March 8 March 22 April 1 April 8 April 22 April 15 April 22 May 6 May 17 (last day to file) May 24 June 7 Oct. 15 (last day with extension) Oct. 22 Nov. 5

Our chart shows it's past the 'latest' date to get your refund. Should you call the IRS for an update?

While you can technically call the IRS to check your status, the agency's live phone assistance is extremely limited at this time, so you may wait on hold for a while to speak to a representative. Also, the IRS says you should only call if it's been 21 or more days since you filed your taxes online or if the Where's My Refund tool tells you to contact the IRS.

For more information about your taxes, here's when the 2021 deadline is to file your tax return, how to claim missing stimulus money on your taxes and everything to know about the third stimulus check.