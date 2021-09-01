When to expect your unemployment tax refund and more

Angela Lang/CNET

Did you file your taxes before the American Rescue Plan was passed in March? If so, you could be eligible for a bigger refund than you expected. Here's why: The first $10,200 of 2020 jobless benefits, or $20,400 for married couples filing jointly, is considered nontaxable income. The IRS is supposed to issue refunds to taxpayers who paid taxes on these benefits automatically after making an adjustment -- averaging at $1,686, though it depends on personal factors.

But the payment schedule is a bit disorganized. The IRS hasn't disbursed any refunds for taxes overpaid on 2020 unemployment benefits in over a month -- the last batch totaled 1.5 million refunds. Millions of families are still waiting on the federal refund checks and it's unclear when the next batch of payments will be sent. While some have reported on social media that they have pending dates on their IRS tax transcripts, many other taxpayers say they haven't received any money or updates at all. The tax agency is expected to send those refunds through the end of summer, but as of now, there's no set date.

If you believe your refund is missing or haven't received an update, we'll explain how to access your tax transcript and what else we know. We'll tell you why to look out for an IRS TREAS 310 transaction on your bank statement or an 846 code on your tax transcript. For other unemployment news, check out the latest on $300 weekly bonus payments ending soon (early September). And here's how the child tax credit could affect your taxes in 2022. This story gets frequent updates.

10 things to know about the IRS unemployment tax refunds



With the latest batch of payments, the IRS has now issued more than 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds totaling over $10 billion. In late May, the IRS started sending refunds to taxpayers who received jobless benefits in 2020 and paid taxes on that money before the American Rescue Plan went into effect. That law waived taxes on up to $10,200 in unemployment insurance benefits for individuals earning less than $150,000 a year.

The first batch of these supplemental refunds went to those with the least complicated returns (single taxpayers with no dependents), and batches are supposed to continue throughout the summer for more complicated returns. On July 13, the IRS said it sent out 4 million more payments via direct deposit and paper check, and another 1.5 million went out starting July 28. According to an igotmyrefund.com forum and another discussion on Twitter, some taxpayers who filed as head of household or as married with dependents started receiving their IRS money in July or getting updates on their transcript with dates in August and September.

Here's a quick recap of what we know:

The tax break is only for those who earned less than $150,000 in adjusted gross income

The $10,200 is the amount of income exclusion for single filers, not the amount of the refund. The amount of the refund will vary per person depending on overall income, tax bracket and how much earnings came from unemployment benefits.



Most taxpayers don't need to file an amended return to claim the exemption. But if you think you're now eligible for deductions or credits based on an adjustment, check the recent IRS release for the list of who should file an amended return.

If the IRS determines you are owed a refund on the unemployment tax break, it will automatically correct your return and send a refund without any additional action from your end.

Not everyone will receive a refund. The IRS can seize the refund to cover a past-due debt, such as unpaid federal or state taxes and child support.

Refunds started going out in May and will go out in batches through the summer as the agency evaluates tax returns. More complicated returns could take longer to process.



The IRS is doing the recalculations in phases, starting with single filers who are eligible for the up-to-$10,200 tax break. It will then adjust returns for those taxpayers who are married and filing jointly, who are eligible for the up-to-$20,400 tax break.

Refunds will go out as a direct deposit if you provided bank account information on your 2020 tax return. A direct deposit amount will likely show up as IRS TREAS 310 TAX REF . Otherwise, the refund will be mailed as a paper check to whatever address the IRS has on hand.

. Otherwise, the refund will be mailed as a paper check to whatever address the IRS has on hand. The IRS will send you a notice explaining the corrections within 30 days of when a correction is made.

Some states, but not all, are adopting the unemployment exemption for 2020 state income tax returns.

Look at your IRS tax transcript for clues about your refund



The IRS says eligible individuals should've received Form 1099-G from their state unemployment agency showing in Box 1 the total unemployment compensation paid in 2020. (If you didn't, you should request one online.) Some states may issue separate forms depending on the jobless benefits -- for example, if you received federal pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA.

One way to know if a refund has been issued is to wait for the letter that the IRS is sending taxpayers whose returns are corrected. Those letters, issued within 30 days of the adjustment, will tell you if it resulted in a refund or if it was used to offset debt. The IRS says not to call the agency.

You can try the IRS online tracker applications, aka the Where's My Refund tool and the Amended Return Status tool, but they may not provide information on the status of your unemployment tax refund.

An immediate way to see if the IRS processed your refund (and for how much) is by viewing your tax records online. You can also request a copy of your transcript by mail or through the IRS' automated phone service by calling 1-800-908-9946.

Here's how to check your tax transcript online:

1. Visit IRS.gov and log in to your account. If you haven't opened an account with the IRS, this will take some time as you'll have to take multiple steps to confirm your identity.

2. Once logged in to your account, you'll see the Account Home page. Click View Tax Records.

3. On the next page, click the Get Transcript button.

4. Here you'll see a drop-down menu asking the reason you need a transcript. Select Federal Tax and leave the Customer File Number field empty. Click the Go button.

5. The following page will show a Return Transcript, Records of Account Transcript, Account Transcript and Wage & Income Transcript for the last four years. You'll want the 2020 Account Transcript.

6. This will open a PDF of your transcript: Focus on the Transactions section. What you're looking for is an entry listed as Refund issued, and it should have a date in late May or June.

If you don't have that, it likely means the IRS hasn't gotten to your return yet.

IRS tax transcript codes deciphered: 971, 846 and 776

Some taxpayers who've accessed their transcripts report seeing different tax codes, including 971 (when a notice was issued), 846 (the date and amount of a refund) and 776 (the amount of additional interest owed by the IRS). Others are seeing code 290 along with "Additional Tax Assessed" and a $0.00 amount. Since these codes could be issued in a variety of instances, including for stimulus checks and other tax refunds or adjustments, it's best to consult the IRS or a tax professional about your personalized transcript.

Steps to take if you're still waiting on your unemployment refund



It's best to locate your tax transcript or try to track your refund using the Where's My Refund tool (mentioned above). The IRS says that you can expect a delay if you mailed a paper tax return or had to respond to the IRS about your electronically filed tax return. The IRS makes it clear not to file a second return: You should call if it's been more than three weeks since your last update.

Keep in mind that the IRS has limited live assistance because the agency is juggling the tax return backlog, delayed stimulus checks and child tax credit payments. Even though the chances of speaking with someone are slim, you can still call. Here's the best number to call: 1-800-829-1040.

Unknown details about IRS unemployment tax refunds



The IRS has only provided limited information on its website about taxes and unemployment compensation. We're still unclear on the future timeline for payments during the coming months, which banks get direct deposits first or who to contact at the IRS if there's a problem with your tax break refund.

Also, since some states fully tax unemployment benefits and others don't, you might have to do some digging to see if the unemployment tax break will apply to your state income taxes. This chart by the tax preparation service H&R Block could give some clues, along with this state-by-state guide by Kiplinger.

Here's how to track your tax return status and refund online and what we know about contacting the IRS for stimulus check problems. For more on stimulus payments and relief aid, here is information about the child tax credit for up to $3,600 per child and details on who qualifies.