Nearly 72 million Americans have already filed their 2022 federal tax returns.

Most of the rest of us have less than three weeks to follow suit. But residents in several regions impacted by severe weather have been granted an extension by the IRS.

In addition, some states have separate timetables for filing state tax returns.



Here are all the important deadlines you need to know for this tax season.

When are federal tax returns due?

For most Americans, the deadline to file federal tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.



That's because April 15 is on a Saturday and the next weekday, April 17, is recognized as Emancipation Day in Washington, DC.



According to the IRS, "by law, Washington, DC, holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do."

The agency has delayed the deadline in several regions impacted by severe weather conditions over the past several months.

New York residents impacted by winter storms and snowstorms in December have until May 15, 2023 , to file their returns and make payments.

residents impacted by winter storms and snowstorms in December have until , to file their returns and make payments. Taxpayers in Mississippi affected by tornadoes and severe storms in March now have until July 31, 2023 .

affected by tornadoes and severe storms in March now have until Due to storms, mudslides and other natural disasters this winter, the IRS has also given residents of Alabama, California and Georgia until Oct. 16, 2023, to file federal returns.

The updated list of localities eligible for extensions is available on the Tax Relief in Disaster Situations website.

If you're serving in the military abroad, including in a combat zone, you may also be granted additional time to file your return.

When are state taxes due?

Nine states -- Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming -- have no state income taxes.



Of the 41 states that do, most are adhering to the April 18 federal filing deadline. There are some exceptions.

State tax deadline exceptions State Deadline Iowa May 1 Virginia May 1 Delaware May 2 Louisiana May 15

For residents of counties affected by severe weather, California has extended the deadline for state returns to May 18.



Check with your state department of revenue for the most current information and deadlines.

When is the deadline if I file for an extension?

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file their 2022 tax return.

Filing an extension doesn't push back your payment deadline, though. You still need to submit anything you owe on time to avoid late penalties. An extension just gives you more time to complete your return.

When can I expect my refund?



The agency says taxpayers who file electronically and are due a refund can expect it within 21 days -- if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their return.



By law, the IRS must wait to issue refunds to taxpayers who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit. According to the agency, those payments should be received by Feb. 28.

For more on taxes, find out about changes in the law that could affect your tax refund, learn which tax-prep software is the best and get the download on tax breaks for homeowners.