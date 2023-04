When Are Taxes Due? All the 2023 Federal and State Tax Deadlines

It's nearly the last chance for most taxpayers to file their returns on time. Tax deadline day -- April 18, 2023 -- is tomorrow.

However, the IRS has given taxpayers in several states impacted by tornadoes and other severe weather more time to file their federal income tax returns.

And when it comes to state taxes, while most states adhere to the federal government's timetable, some have their own schedule.

Here are all the deadlines you need to know for this tax season.

When are federal tax returns due?

The official deadline to file federal tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

That's because April 15 was a Saturday and Monday, April 17, is recognized as Emancipation Day in Washington, DC. According to the IRS, "by law, Washington, DC, holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do."

The agency has delayed the filing deadline, however, in states impacted by severe weather conditions over the past several months.

New York residents affected by winter storms and snowstorms in December have until May 15, 2023 , to file their returns and make payments.

residents affected by winter storms and snowstorms in December have until , to file their returns and make payments. Taxpayers in Arkansas , Mississippi and Tennessee affected by tornadoes, high winds and severe storms in March now have until July 31, 2023 .

, and affected by tornadoes, high winds and severe storms in March now have until Due to winter storms, mudslides and other natural disasters, the IRS has also given residents of Alabama, California and Georgia until Oct. 16, 2023, to file federal returns and make payments.

The full list of states and counties eligible for extensions is available on the IRS' Tax Relief in Disaster Situations website.

If you're serving in the military abroad you may also be granted additional time to file your return.

When is the deadline if I file for an extension?

April 18 is also the deadline to file a tax extension with the IRS. If it's approved you'll have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file your federal return.

Filing an extension doesn't change the payment deadline, though. It just gives you more time to complete the relevant paperwork. You still have to submit any amount you owe on time to avoid late penalties.

When are state taxes due?

Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming do not collect income taxes.

Of the 41 states that do, most are adhering to the April 18 federal filing deadline. There are some exceptions.

State tax deadline exceptions State Deadline Iowa May 1 Virginia May 1 Delaware May 2 Louisiana May 15

California has extended the deadline for state returns for residents affected by severe weather conditions to May 18, 2023.

Taxpayers in Tennessee affected by the March 31 and April 1 storms have until July 31, 2023, to file.

To date, residents in other states with federal filing extensions must still file their state returns by April 18, 2023. In most cases, taxpayers can request an automatic filing extension but they will still have to make any outstanding payments by the original deadline.

Check with your state department of revenue for the most up-to-date information.

When can I expect my refund?



The agency says taxpayers who file electronically and are due a refund can expect it within 21 days -- if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their return.

By law, the IRS must wait to issue refunds to taxpayers who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit. According to the agency, those payments should be received by Feb. 28.

