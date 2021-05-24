What you need to know about unemployment tax refunds, IRS timeline and more

Angela Lang/CNET

If you received unemployment benefits due to the pandemic last year, you can claim that money as income on your tax return. Workers who received jobless benefits in 2020 can't be taxed on that money as they typically would be due to new rules under the American Rescue Plan. Since the new law came into effect after millions had already filed their income tax returns, those taxpayers are now eligible for an IRS tax refund for up to $10,200 for single filers.

Those refunds started going out earlier this month and will continue through the summer as the IRS processes tax returns and reviews taxes paid on unemployment insurance. The agency said refund amounts will vary and not every adjustment will result in a refund. We'll explain the unemployment tax exemption here and tell you what we still don't know.

You may have also heard about states opting out of $300 bonus unemployment payments and other jobless benefits programs. If you're wondering about other money you might be entitled to receive, here are some details about the enhanced child tax credit, how much you could get and information about the upcoming IRS child tax credit portals. This story has been updated.

What is the unemployment tax refund? 9 things to know right now



The IRS started disbursing unemployment refunds to taxpayers who treated their benefit payments as income and were taxed on it when they filed their return this year. Here's what you can expect.

Things we still don't know about the unemployment tax refund



The IRS has provided some information on its website about taxes and unemployment compensation. We are still unclear as to how to contact the IRS if there's a problem with your tax-break refund. (Here's what we know about contacting the IRS about stimulus check problems.) We've reached out to the IRS for clarification.

