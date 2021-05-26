What you need to know about unemployment tax refund, IRS payment schedule and more

Angela Lang/CNET

If you received unemployment benefits in 2020 due to the pandemic and paid taxes on those funds, you may qualify for a refund from the IRS. The agency began sending out refund checks earlier in May and will continue through the summer months.

Unemployed workers can't be taxed on that benefit money due to new rules under the American Rescue Plan. The new law came into effect after millions had already filed their income tax returns, however, so taxpayers are now eligible for an IRS tax refund for the first $10,200 of single filers' income. Those refunds started going out earlier in May, but they're not being sent out as quickly as the third stimulus checks. The IRS is processing tax returns and is reviewing the taxes paid on unemployment insurance. The agency said refund amounts will vary; not every adjustment will result in a refund. We'll explain the unemployment tax exemption here and tell you what we still don't know.

You may have also heard about states opting out of the $300 bonus unemployment payments and other jobless benefits programs. If you're wondering about other money you might be entitled to receive, here are some details about the enhanced child tax credit, how much you could get and information about the upcoming IRS child tax credit portals. This story has been updated.

What is the unemployment tax refund? Nine things you need to know



The IRS says it started sending unemployment refunds to taxpayers who treated their benefit payments as income starting earlier this month. Here's what you can expect.

Now playing: Watch this: Your tax questions answered in 3 minutes

Things we still don't know about the unemployment tax refund



The IRS has provided some information on its website about taxes and unemployment compensation. We are still unclear as to how to contact the IRS if there's a problem with your tax-break refund. (Here's what we know about contacting the IRS about stimulus check problems.) We've reached out to the IRS for clarification.

For more, here's everything to know about the child tax credit for up to $3,600 per child and who qualifies.