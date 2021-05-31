What to know if you're looking for that IRS unemployment tax refund

Angela Lang/CNET

It's been two weeks since the IRS announced it would automatically start issuing refunds on 2020 jobless benefits. Unemployment benefits are generally treated as taxable income, but the American Rescue Plan in March waived federal tax on up to $10,200 of those benefits per person (or up to $20,400 for married couples filing jointly). Therefore, those who had filed their tax return before the new rules went into effect overpaid and are now due money back.

Millions of Americans are slated to receive the refunds, but when will they appear? What we know is that the IRS is still reviewing and processing tax returns and that the refunds were supposed to start in May and continue through the summer. The agency said that some adjustments will result in a refund, while others will get a reduced balance or no change at all.

We'll continue to follow the details around the unemployment tax exemption. You may also want to know about the states opting out of $300 bonus unemployment payments and other jobless benefits programs as early as next month. If you're a parent, here are details about the enhanced child tax credit, how much you could get for your family and how to use the upcoming IRS child tax credit portals. This story was recently updated with new information.

What to know about the unemployment tax refunds



The IRS claims it already started sending refunds to taxpayers who received jobless benefits last year. But those still waiting for checks have posted their frustration on Reddit and Twitter over the slow rollout and the lack of transparency from the agency.

Here's what to expect:

What we don't know about unemployment tax refunds



The IRS has provided some information on its website about taxes and unemployment compensation. We are still unclear as to how to contact the IRS if there's a problem with your tax break refund. (Here's what we know about contacting the IRS for stimulus check problems.) We've reached out to the IRS for clarification.

