What to know about unemployment tax refunds, IRS timeline and more

If you received unemployment benefits during the pandemic last year, listen up. Based on new rules under the American Rescue Plan, workers who received unemployment benefits in 2020 cannot be taxed on that money (up to $10,200 for single filers) like they would have been in previous years. Given that the new law came into effect after millions had already filed their taxes and claimed that money as income, those taxpayers are now eligible for a hefty break in the form of an IRS refund.

The IRS has already begun sending the first round of these tax break refunds. The agency will continue to refund the money through the summer as it processes tax returns and reviews taxes paid on unemployment benefits. The agency said refund amounts will vary, and not every adjustment will result in a refund.

We'll explain the unemployment tax exemption here, and the details we're still waiting to hear. You might also want to know about the status of the weekly $300 bonus unemployment payments as more states opt out of pandemic jobless benefits programs. If you're wondering about other money you might be entitled to receive, here's info about the enhanced child tax credit, how much you could get as a parent and information about the upcoming IRS child tax credit portals. This story has been recently updated.

Unemployment tax refund: 9 key things to know



The IRS started disbursing unemployment refunds to taxpayers who paid taxes on the benefit payments (treating it as income) when they filed their return earlier this year. Here's what you can expect.

Unemployment tax refund: what we still don't know



The IRS has provided some information on their website about taxes and unemployment compensation. We are still unclear as to how to contact the IRS if there's a problem with your tax-break refund. (Here's what we know about contacting the IRS about stimulus check problems.) We've reached out to the IRS for clarification.

