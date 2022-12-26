Waiting for Your California Stimulus Check? Here's When It Will Come

What's happening Californians started receiving Middle Class Tax Refunds in October but the rollout expected to continue through mid-January. Why it matters Eligible taxpayers are receiving between $200 and $1,050.

California taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks October. The Middle Class Tax Refund, or MCTR, was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $12 billion economic relief effort.



As of Dec. 9, more than 6.9 million direct deposits had been issued and 6.8 million debit cards had been sent out, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But millions of residents are still waiting for the one-time payout -- which can be for as much as $1,050 -- and officials say they don't expect to finish sending out funds until mid-January.

Haven't gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund yet? Find out who's eligible for the payment and when you can expect yours.



Who qualifies for the Middle Class Tax Refund?

Any California resident who filed state taxes individually and made $250,000 or less is eligible for the Middle Class Tax refund, as are couples who filed jointly and made $500,000 or less.



Individual filers who earned over $250,000 in 2020 -- and couples who made more than $500,000 combined -- are not eligible for the refund, nor is anyone who was claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year.

In addition, you must have lived in the state of California for at least half of the 2020 tax year, have filed your state tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, and still be a California resident on the date the MCTR payment is issued.

When will I get my stimulus check?

Californians who received money from either round of Golden State Stimulus payments were the first to receive direct deposits, which should have arrived before Oct. 25. The remainder of direct deposits were reportedly issued between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14.



But if you changed your banking information since filing your 2020 tax return -- or never set up direct deposit in the first place-- you should expect to receive a Money Network debit card instead.

Cards will be mailed between Dec. 17, 2022, and Jan. 14, 2023, according to the Franchise Tax Board, which said it expects 95% of all MCTR payments -- direct deposit and debit cards -- to be issued by the end of 2022.

Keep in mind that some tax returns "require additional review," the FTB said, according to KGET, which could delay your deposit or mean you're getting a debit card instead.



Below is an estimated payment schedule for various categories of recipients.

Direct deposit

Who Estimated deposit date GSS I or II direct deposit recipients Oct. 7 through Oct. 25, 2022 Non-GSS recipients who met direct deposit requirements Oct. 28 through Nov. 14, 2022

Debit cards

Who Estimated delivery window GSS I or II check recipients whose last name begins with A-E Oct. 24 to Nov. 5, 2022 GSS I or II check recipients whose last name begins with F-M Nov. 6 to Nov. 19, 2022 GSS I or II check recipients whose last name begins with N-V Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, 2022 GSS I or II check recipients whose last name begins with W-Z Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2022 Non-GSS recipients whose last name begins with A-L Dec. 5 to Dec. 17, 2022 Non-GSS recipients whose last name begins with M-Z Dec. 19 to Dec. 31, 2022 Individuals who changed banking information since filing their 2020 state tax return Dec. 17, 2022, to Jan. 14, 2023



If you think you should have received your payment by now but haven't, contact the FTB customer service line at 800-542-9332.



If you accidentally tossed the debit card in the trash or lost it, call Money Network at 800-240-0223 and press 3 for "card replacement."

How much will my check be for?

The MCTR has been set up in three tiers based on the adjusted gross income on your 2020 California state tax return.

Single taxpayers who earned less than $75,000 and couples who filed jointly and made less than $150,000 will receive $350 per taxpayer and another flat $350 if they have any dependents. A married couple with children, therefore, could receive as much as $1,050 . This is the largest bracket, KCRA reported, representing more than 80% of beneficiaries.

How much of a tax rebate can I expect? For married couples filing jointly Adjusted gross income on your 2020 tax return Payment with dependent Payment without dependent $150,000 or less $1,050 $700 $150,001 to $250,000 $750 $500 $250,001 to $500,000 $600 $400 $500,001 or more Not eligible Not eligible For a head of household or qualifying widow(er) Adjusted gross income on your 2020 tax return Payment with dependent Payment without dependent $150,000 or less $700 $350 $150,001 to $250,000 $500 $250 $250,001 to $500,000 $400 $200 $500,001 or more Not eligible Not eligible If you're filing individually Adjusted gross income on your 2020 tax return Payment with dependent Payment without dependent $75,000 or less $700 $350 $75,001 to $125,000 $500 $250 $125,001 to $250,000 $400 $200 $250,001 or more Not eligible Not eligible



You can estimate your refund using the Franchise Tax Board website calculator.

What if I didn't file a 2020 California tax return?

Most Californians who didn't file a complete 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, aren't eligible for the rebate. (The exception is for those who applied for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN, and had not received it by Oct. 15, 2021.)

But the state is increasing funding for several social programs, including the Supplemental Security Income/State Supplementary Payment, which assists more than 1 million seniors and disabled people. SSI/SSP benefits will increase by about $39 per month for individuals and by $100 per month for couples.



There are also increases to California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids, aka CalWORKS grants, which provide money and services to eligible families with children.

