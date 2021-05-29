Waiting for an unemployment tax refund from the IRS? Here's what to know

Angela Lang/CNET

Did you get unemployment checks in 2020 and treat that money as income when you filed your tax return this year? If so, you might be due for a tax break. Based on new rules under the American Rescue Plan, workers can't be taxed on the jobless benefits they received during the pandemic. Since the new regulations were approved after many taxpayers had already filed, they will now be eligible for an IRS tax refund for the first $10,200 (or $20,400 for married couples filing jointly).

While the IRS is still processing tax returns and reviewing the taxes paid on unemployment insurance, the tax agency started sending out unemployment refund checks earlier this month and will continue throughout the summer. The agency said the amounts will vary; not every adjustment will result in a refund. We'll explain the unemployment tax exemption here and tell you what we still don't know.

If you're a parent, you also may want to know details about the enhanced child tax credit, how much you could get for your family and information about the upcoming IRS child tax credit portals.

9 things to know about the coming unemployment tax refunds



The IRS says it started sending refunds to taxpayers who treated their jobless benefit payments as income on their taxes this year. Here's what to expect:

Things we still don't know about unemployment tax refunds



The IRS has provided some information on its website about taxes and unemployment compensation. We are still unclear as to how to contact the IRS if there's a problem with your tax break refund. (Here's what we know about contacting the IRS for stimulus check problems.) We've reached out to the IRS for clarification.

For more, here is information about the child tax credit for up to $3,600 per child and who qualifies.