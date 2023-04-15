This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund.

For most Americans, taxes are due on April 18, 2023. But severe weather -- including a deadly early-season tornado that slammed the Southeast in January -- led the IRS to extend the filing deadline for residents and businesses in a number of states declared disaster areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

In some cases, the deadlines have been postponed more than once.



The extensions apply to individual federal income tax returns originally due on April 18, business returns normally due on March 15 and April 18, and returns of tax-exempt organizations normally due on May 15.



According to the IRS, a taxpayer doesn't have to reside in a federally declared disaster zone to qualify for an extension. If records they need to complete their return are located in that area, or if their tax preparer lives in the affected area, they may qualify.

Below, find out which states have been granted additional time to file, which specific counties are affected and all the new deadlines.

Which states have received a tax-filing extension?

As a result of severe weather, individuals and businesses in various counties in seven states have been granted extensions to file their federal tax returns. If you aren't sure you qualify, ask your tax preparer or check the IRS' Tax Relief in Disaster Situations page.

At the start of the year, Alabama suffered severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Following a disaster declaration by FEMA, affected taxpayers in Autauga, Barbour, Chambers, Conecuh, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties qualified for tax relief. The deadline for filing was initially extended to May 15, 2023, and then rescheduled to Oct. 16, 2023.

suffered severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Following a disaster declaration by FEMA, affected taxpayers in Autauga, Barbour, Chambers, Conecuh, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties qualified for tax relief. The deadline for filing was initially extended to May 15, 2023, and then rescheduled to Oct. 16, 2023. As a result of tornadoes and severe storms in late March, Arkansas residents who reside or have a business in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties have until July 31, 2023, to file federal individual and business tax returns.

residents who reside or have a business in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties have until July 31, 2023, to file federal individual and business tax returns. After California was hit with snowstorms, mudslides and other severe weather in late 2022 and early 2023, taxpayers in Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba counties were given additional time to file their federal returns. A May 15 tax deadline has since been extended to Oct. 16, 2023.



was hit with snowstorms, mudslides and other severe weather in late 2022 and early 2023, taxpayers in Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba counties were given additional time to file their federal returns. A May 15 tax deadline has since been extended to Oct. 16, 2023. After a tornado and severe storms hit Georgia on Jan. 12, 2023, the IRS extended the filing deadline in Butts, Crisp, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Troup counties to May 15, 2023. Since then, the agency has postponed the deadline again to Oct.16, 2023 .

on Jan. 12, 2023, the IRS extended the filing deadline in Butts, Crisp, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Troup counties to May 15, 2023. Since then, the agency has postponed the deadline again to Oct.16, 2023 In the wake of the deadly tornado that tore through western and northern Mississippi in late March, the IRS granted residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties until July 31, 2023, to file their returns.



in late March, the IRS granted residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties until July 31, 2023, to file their returns. Major snowstorms hit New York the week of Dec. 23, 2022. As a result, individuals and businesses located in Erie, Genesee, Niagara, St. Lawrence, and Suffolk counties have been given until May 15, 2023, to submit their federal returns.



the week of Dec. 23, 2022. As a result, individuals and businesses located in Erie, Genesee, Niagara, St. Lawrence, and Suffolk counties have been given until May 15, 2023, to submit their federal returns. Tennessee residents impacted by tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds in March have been given until July 31, 2023, to file federal returns. This extension affects individuals and households that reside or have a business in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties.

Have deadlines for state tax returns been extended, too?

California granted taxpayers impacted by severe winter weather until May 15, 2023, to file their state returns.

Taxpayers in Tennessee affected by the March 31 and April 1 storms have until July 31, 2023, to file.



Residents in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and New York are currently still required to have their state returns received or postmarked by April 18, 2023. In most cases, your state department of revenue will grant an automatic extension, but the extension is for filing, not payment. Any tax due should be paid by April 18, 2023, to avoid penalties and interest.

Check with your state tax agency for updated information on any additional tax relief.

