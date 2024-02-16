Tax Season 2024: IRS Issued $13 Billion in Tax Refunds in the Second Week of Filing

The 2024 tax season is not even 3 weeks old, kicking off on Jan. 29, and taxpayers are already getting tax refund money back from the IRS.

Taxpayers can normally expect to receive a refund within 21 days if they file electronically and choose direct deposit, the IRS said. But by Feb. 9, almost two three into tax filing season -- the IRS had issued more than 7.4 million refunds. In comparison the IRS had sent out over 13.3 million refunds by Feb. 10, 2023. Tax season last year started 6 days earlier, however, on Jan. 23, 2023, so the IRS had a nearly a week longer to process tax returns and send refunds.

Here's how the IRS is doing this year. For more on taxes, check out our essential 2024 tax filing cheat sheet, how to track your refund with the IRS and the best tax software for 2024.

How many tax returns has the IRS processed so far in 2024?

As of Feb. 9, the IRS said it has processed 25.4 million federal income tax returns, down 4.4% from the 26.6 million it got through this time last year. With tax season starting earlier in 2023 -- Jan. 23, 2023, vs Jan. 29, 2024 -- tax filers had six more days last year to send in their tax returns.

The IRS had also received 25.5 million returns by Feb. 9, down 11.4% from the 28.8 million it received by Feb. 10, 2023.

Of the 25.5 million returns received so far, 24.9 million of those were filed electronically, the IRS said -- 9.4 million from tax preparers and another 15.5 million from self-preparers.

How many tax refunds has the IRS issued so far?

The IRS has issued more than 7.4 million refunds as of Feb. 9, down 43.9% from the 13.3 million it had sent out by Feb. 10, 2023.

In the first two weeks of this tax year, the IRS refunded $13 billion -- down 51.1% from the $26.6 billion sent out by the Feb. 10 last year. However, as mentioned above, the 2023 tax season began six days earlier, on Jan. 23.

How do 2024's tax refunds stack up to 2023's so far?

The average refund size is also down 12.8%, from $1,997 for 2023's tax season through Feb. 10, to $1,741 for this season through Feb. 9.

Of those who received refunds, 7.4 million chose direct deposit, and their refund was $1,831. In comparison, for the same time period last year, 12.1 million direct depositors had already received their return, which averaged $2,084.

For more, here are the dates you need to know to get you through this tax season. For more on taxes, here's how to set up an account on the IRS website and what to know about this year's child tax credit.