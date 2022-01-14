Tax season 2022: Where to file your tax return for free

kate_sept2004/Getty Images

Filing taxes is one of life's inevitabilities, and you can always pay for tax-prep software or hire a tax specialist to help you reduce your tax burden and maximize your refund.

But if your tax scenario is simple or you're in a certain income bracket, you may be able to file for free while still getting the refund you deserve. Here are some options for filing your taxes at no cost, including their terms of eligibility.

1. IRS Free File

If you'd prefer to avoid third-party software, you can always file directly with the IRS. The IRS offers Free File software if your income is below $72,000. Or you can use Free File Fillable Forms if your income is more than $72,000.

It's important to know the distinction: Free File offers free state return options, but Fillable Forms doesn't -- and it requires that you file your taxes yourself without IRS help. You'll need to do the math yourself and have your previous year's tax return on hand.

2. VITA or TCE

The IRS also offers free tax-preparation services for those most in need: The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program helps filers who make less than $57,000, those with disabilities or those who speak limited English. The volunteers are IRS-certified and supply basic income tax return prep.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly targets those who are 60 and older, with specific advice on retirement-related concerns. Even those who are still working but nearing retirement might benefit from TCE services.

To find a VITA or TCE site near you, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887.

3. H&R Block

While H&R Block has offices and professional help all over the country, it also offers a way to . You can easily import your tax documents, which means you can switch from the software you used last year. If you're struggling with filing, you can use H&R Block's help center or online technical support.

Even with the free file, you'll have access to tax deductions and credits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit. The free file software also tracks your refund as you complete it, so you can see how much you earn as you go.

4. TaxAct

File your federal and state taxes for free with . You can import your filings from TurboTax or H&R Block or import your TaxAct return from last year for no extra charge. When you file your federal return, your details are autocompleted in your state return so it's easier -- and quicker -- to complete. As with H&R Block, you'll be able to see your estimated refund in real-time.

5. e-file.com

Authorized by the IRS, e-file.com E-file.com offers free federal tax return service for those who qualify for its basic software. It also has paid tiers, with accuracy and best-price guarantees.

6. TaxSlayer

To qualify for a free filing, you'll need a simple return. You'll be able to prepare, file and print your return for free and get one free state return for no extra cost. While some preparers offer online-only support through chat, TaxSlayer has email and phone support when you need extra help. You can also deduct your filing fees from your federal tax refund.

7. Cash App Taxes

Even though Credit Karma is mostly known as a place to check your credit score for free, you can take advantage of its other products -- including this app that allows you to .

When are taxes due?

The IRS will begin accepting 2021 tax returns on Jan. 24, 2022. The deadline for those returns in most areas is April 18, 2022. (Remember: You will be filing your 2021 income tax return in 2022.)