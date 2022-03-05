Tax Day 2022: The best deals and discounts for filing your taxes

Heads up: Taxes are due on April 18 this year. In order to sway you into filing with them, tax prep vendors are putting out deals to save you money, including free services, military discounts, support for gig workers and even an option to lock in what you pay to file taxes for the next 3 years.
If your income situation is relatively straightforward -- say, no capital gains or stock sales -- and you don't exceed the income limit ($73,000 this year), you may be eligible to file online and for free. The IRS provides a list of free tax prep options and CNET has lots of information about how to file your taxes online. Read on for our roundup of deals and promotions to save money when you file your taxes in 2022. Act fast as these prices will likely go up the closer we get to the April deadline.
Don't know where to start? Check out our picks for the Best tax software of 2022
Get your taxes done with TurboTax's intuitive interface and get up to $20 off TurboTax Deluxe, Premier and Self-Employed. As a special promotion for 2022, you can file with TurboTax Live Basic or TurboTax Live Full Service Basic for free if you have a simple return. Live Basic gets you live tax advice plus a final review while Live Full Service will have one of their experts do your taxes for you. These offers are good until March 31. Those with a simple tax return or who serve in the military (not available to officers) can still file for free. TurboTax plans start at $59 for federal with state filing at $49 per state.
Read more: Get early filer savings and free 2021 simple returns at TurboTax
If you have a complicated tax situation where mistakes are more likely, you might be interested in TaxAct's $100,000 Accuracy Guarantee and Maximum Refund Guarantee. TaxAct will help you get the maximum refund allowable by law or they'll refund the difference. Use code TY21MAFFILIATE20POFF to get 20% off your online federal filing. Federal filing starts at $45 with state filing costing up to $45 per state.
TaxSlayer's Classic plan covers most tax situations and is a prudent solution for filers on a budget. The Simply Free service may be a little too limited for most filers but the Self-Employed plan is our top pick for freelancers and gig workers. Use code SLAYIT35 to get 35% off all of its premium tax plans, with prices starting as low as $11.67 for a federal return. State filing is an additional $37 per state.
If you like being able to ask tax questions in person, H&R Block is one of the remaining tax filing providers with traditional offices. Their interview-style system is well-designed and can walk you through many difficult situations. The photo import tool can make bringing in your W-2 a breeze. The company has also made switching preparers effortless by importing your info from other tax filers. File with H&R Block now and get up to 20% off online tax prep products. Plans start at $30 for your federal filing and state filing at $37 per state.
Jackson Hewitt online tax filing is a great option for those filing a simple return and who want to do it on their own. Although they lack a mobile app, they're offering to help you file both federal and state returns for as low as $25. Plus to persuade you to try their service, you can lock in this price for 3 years, meaning you will also pay the same price for your 2022 and 2023 tax returns should you decide to use them again.
Update, March 4: This story was originally published earlier and has been updated to reflect new pricing.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.