Summer Sales Tax Holidays Help Back-to-School Shoppers Save Money

To ease the cost of school supplies and clothes, 18 states offer limited-time sales tax exemptions.
Inflation has dipped to its lowest point since early 2021, but official statistics don't mean much to shoppers still seeing high prices at the store, especially people doing back-to-school shopping on a budget. Good backpacks aren't cheap!
To lessen the cost of shopping for school supplies and clothes, many US states hold yearly "sales tax holidays," where certain back-to-school shopping items -- such as clothing, backpacks, notebooks and computers -- are exempt from state sales tax. Most of these sales tax holidays run for one weekend in July or August.
There are 18 states holding sales tax holidays this summer -- Alabama kicks off the savings first, on July 21. Each state has its own rules for back-to-school sales tax exemptions, so be sure to read the specifics for your state. In addition, five states offer tax-free shopping all year round. Read on to find out if your state is participating this year and to learn which items will be tax free.
|State
|State sales tax
|Tax-free dates
|Alabama
|4%
|July 21-23
|Arkansas
|6.50%
|Aug. 5-6
|Connecticut
|6.35%
|Aug. 20-26
|Florida
|6%
|July 24 - Aug. 6
|Iowa
|6%
|Aug. 4-5
|Maryland
|6%
|Aug. 13-19
|Massachusetts
|6.25%
|Aug. 12-13
|Mississippi
|7%
|July 28-29
|Missouri
|4.23%
|Aug. 4-6
|Nevada
|6.85%
|Oct. 27-29
|New Jersey
|6.63%
|Aug. 26 - Sept. 5
|New Mexico
|5%
|Aug. 4-6
|Ohio
|5.75%
|Aug. 4-6
|Oklahoma
|4.50%
|Aug. 4-6
|South Carolina
|6%
|Aug. 4-6
|Tennessee
|7%
|July 28-30
|Texas
|6.25%
|Aug. 11-13
|West Virginia
|6%
|Aug. 4-7
Four states will offer sales tax exemptions for a weekend or week in July. Alabama will hold the first back-to-school shopping sales tax holiday -- July 21 to July 23 -- followed shortly by Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Dates: July 21-23, 2023
Tax-free items:
Dates: July 24 - Aug. 6, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: July 28-29, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: July 28-30, 2023
Tax-free items
The first weekend in August is a popular time for sales tax holidays, with eight states offering exemptions during that time. Thirteen states total host sales tax holidays that begin in August.
Dates: Aug. 4-5, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: Aug. 4-6, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: Aug. 4-6, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: Aug. 4-6, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: Aug. 4-6, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: Aug. 4-6, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: Aug. 4-7, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: Aug. 5-6, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: Aug. 11-13, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: Aug. 12-13, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: Aug. 13-19, 2023
Tax-free items
Dates: Aug. 20-26, 2023*
Tax-free items
*Connecticut hasn't yet announced the dates for its 2023 sales tax holiday, but we expect these dates based on previous years.
Dates: Aug. 26 - Sept. 4, 2023
Tax-free items
There are five US states that don't have a statewide sales tax. You can use the acronym NOMAD to remember them.
A sales tax holiday, also called a tax-free weekend or week, refers to a period of time when certain eligible items are exempt from sales tax. Some states hold tax-free holidays annually, and a few even host several tax-free events throughout the year. Most states that participate in tax holidays hold an event in the summer that aligns with back-to-school shopping.
Yes, online purchases for state residents made during their sales tax holiday will be tax free, even through large online retailers like Amazon. Just make sure you follow your state's guidelines for qualifying items. The time zone of the seller will usually define whether the sale is within the sales tax exemption period.
Rules for sales tax holidays will vary by state, but in most states the exemption is all or nothing. If your item costs more than the limit for the sales tax exemption, you'll pay tax on the entire amount (not just the amount over the limit).
One notable exception is In Maryland -- the first $40 spent on a backpack is tax free, regardless of its total price. If you were to spend $60 on a backpack, you'd be taxed only for $20. We recommend reviewing your state's full item list and rules to plan accordingly.
You can save money by avoiding sales tax during a tax holiday, particularly in states with higher state sales tax rates, like Tennessee (7%), Mississippi (7%) and Arkansas (6.5%), or in states with high limitations, like Massachusetts (purchases up to $2,500). If you spent $2,000 on a computer in Massachusetts during the sales tax exemption, that would save you $125 in sales tax.
Cities and counties may or may not exempt local sales taxes during these state tax holidays. In states with potentially high local taxes, like Alabama, you'll want to check with your city or county about local sales tax exemptions.
Despite the potential savings during sales tax holidays, you'll want to make sure you stick to a budget to avoid overspending and do your research on back-to-school deals. During sales, some stores may offer lower prices on clothing, supplies and computers than you might receive by paying full price during a tax holiday.