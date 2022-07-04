Stimulus Checks: See If You're Eligible for a State Tax Rebate and When the Money Will Go Out

With prices increasing due to inflation and growing concern about the economy going into a possible recession, more than a dozen states are looking to send money to taxpayers in the form of tax refunds and relief checks as a way to ease the strain on their wallets. To help residents, some states are also looking at statewide child tax credits and a gas tax holiday to bring gas prices down at the pump. This follows the federal government issuing three rounds of stimulus checks during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect to receive a one-time inflation relief check starting this October. Called a "Middle Class Tax Refund" by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, eligible families can look for up to $1,050. New Mexico is sending out several waves of tax rebates and economic relief checks to those who qualify. The New Mexico first rebate went out in May and June, the state said, with more going this month and August.

We're keeping a running list of the states sending out tax rebate payments to residents this year. For more on the economy, here are common credit card mistakes you never want to make, what to know about a student loan payment pause and what to know about gas prices today.

California inflation relief check up to $1,050

Gov. Newsom and state lawmakers have agreed to send millions of Californians inflation relief checks as high as $1,050. The payments, which are coming out of California's $97 billion budget surplus, will go out as direct deposits or debit cards by 2023, The Sacramento Bee reported.

How much residents receive is based on their income, tax-filing status and household size.



Single taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 a year and couples who file jointly and make less than $150,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer and another $350 if they have any dependents. A married couple with children, therefore, could receive as much as $1,050.

Individual filers who make between $75,000 and $125,000 a year -- and couples who earn between $150,000 and $250,000 -- will receive $250 per taxpayer, plus another $250 if they have any dependents. A family with children could therefore receive a total of $750.

Individual filers who earn between $125,000 and $250,000 and couples who earn between $250,000 and $500,000 annually would receive $200 each. A family with children in this bracket could receive a maximum of $600.

Single taxpayers earning $250,000 or above and couples earning a combined $500,000 aren't eligible for the payments.

Colorado cash-back refund check

State residents who have filed their 2021 return by June 30 will get a check for $750 by September, while joint filers will get $1,500. Filers who received an extension and file by the Oct. 17 deadline will receive their refund by Jan. 31, 2023.

Delaware rebate payment

Gov. John Carney signed a bill in April approving $300 stimulus checks to residents who filed their 2020 tax returns. If you filed jointly, each person receives one of the payments, which started going out in May.

Georgia tax refund payment

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill in March authorizing rebates to taxpayers who have filed their state returns for both 2020 and 2021. Single taxpayers can receive $250, with heads of households getting $375 and married couples filing jointly netting $500.

Partial-year residents or individuals who owe income tax, delinquent child support or other payments may receive a smaller rebate. More information is available at the Georgia Department of Revenue website.

Hawaii tax rebate check

Residents who earned under $100,000 in 2021 will get a $300 tax rebate this year, with dependents eligible for the rebate, as well. Individuals who earned more than $100,000 and couples who earned more than $200,000 will receive $100.



According to the state Department of Taxation, payments could begin being processed in late August.

Idaho tax rebate

Gov. Brad Little signed a bill in February giving $75 to each taxpayer and dependent, or 12% of their 2020 state income tax return, whichever is greater.

Checks started going out in March but you can review the status of your rebate online.

Indiana tax refund

Starting in May, payments of $125 started going out to all residents regardless of income as a result of Indiana's automatic taxpayer refund law, but Gov. Eric Holcomb is urging lawmakers to send taxpayers an additional $225.

"Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state's success," Holcomb said in a statement in June, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Maine relief check

Maine taxpayers with a federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 and who have filed their 2021 state tax returns are eligible for an $850 direct relief payment. Couples filing jointly will receive a single payment of $1,700.

Checks are expected to arrive before mid-July.

Minnesota frontline worker pay

Certain frontline workers will receive a one-time payment of $750, with applications being accepted through July 22.



Gov. Tim Walz has also called for a special session of the legislature to pass a proposed income tax rebate of $1,000 for individual filers earning less than $165,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $275,000.

New Jersey tax rebate

Gov. Phil Murphy has already signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. He has also supported payments to taxpayers who use a taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number, which would include nonresident and resident aliens and their families.



In June, Murphy announced a plan to provide more than $2 billion in rebates to approximately 2 million New Jersey households. The plan would offer as much as $1,500 to families who pay property tax, but also benefit renters.

New Mexico rebate checks

The state is issued $250 rebate checks in May for individual filers who earn up to $75,000 and $500 for married couples with income up to $150,000 on their 2021 returns.

Taxpayers who chose direct deposit should have started seeing the money in May, according to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department.

Another New Mexico rebate check is scheduled for distribution this month and one more in August.

New York property tax rebate

In June, about 3 million New York homeowners received a property-tax rebate, with checks totaling $100 or more per household.



Those who qualify will automatically be sent a check by early July, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Virginia tax rebate

Virginians will receive one-time checks for $250, with married couples who file together getting $500.

Could there be another federal stimulus check?

Anything is possible, but analysts say not to count on it -- especially since another cash infusion could fuel further inflation.

"Overall, there is no great solution to the inflation problem," Michael Hayes, a professor of public policy at Rutgers University, told The Hill. "Another round of stimulus checks, even if targeted to the lowest income group, would only provide short-term relief at the risk of mid-term/long-term problems."