With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds.



Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.

New Mexico, meanwhile, has sent out several rounds of tax rebates, starting in May. More are expected this month and in August.



The federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks during the pandemic. It's unlikely to send more, but we're keeping a running tab, below, of the states sending out tax rebates and stimulus payments to residents.

California

Newsom and state lawmakers have agreed to send millions of Californians inflation relief checks as high as $1,050. The payments, which are coming out of California's $97 billion budget surplus, will go out as direct deposits or debit cards by 2023, The Sacramento Bee reported.

How much residents receive is based on their income, tax-filing status and household size.



Single taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 a year and couples who file jointly and make less than $150,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer and another $350 if they have any dependents. A married couple with children, therefore, could receive as much as $1,050.

Individual filers who make between $75,000 and $125,000 a year -- and couples who earn between $150,000 and $250,000 -- will receive $250 per taxpayer, plus another $250 if they have any dependents. A family with children could therefore receive a total of $750.

Individual filers who earn between $125,000 and $250,000 and couples who earn between $250,000 and $500,000 annually would receive $200 each. A family with children in this bracket could receive a maximum of $600.

Single taxpayers earning $250,000 or above and couples earning a combined $500,000 aren't eligible for the payments.

Colorado

State residents who have filed their 2021 return by June 30 will get a check for $750 by September, while joint filers will get $1,500. Filers who received an extension and file by the Oct. 17 deadline will receive their refund by Jan. 31, 2023.

Delaware

Gov. John Carney signed a bill in April approving $300 stimulus checks to residents who filed their 2020 tax returns. If you filed jointly, each person receives one of the payments, which started going out in May.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill in March authorizing rebates to taxpayers who have filed their state returns for both 2020 and 2021. Single taxpayers can receive $250, with heads of households getting $375 and married couples filing jointly netting $500.

Partial-year residents or individuals who owe income tax, delinquent child support or other payments may receive a smaller rebate. More information is available at the Georgia Department of Revenue website.

Hawaii

Residents who earned under $100,000 in 2021 will get a $300 tax rebate this year, with dependents eligible for the rebate, as well. Individuals who earned more than $100,000 and couples who earned more than $200,000 will receive $100.



According to the state Department of Taxation, payments could begin being processed in late August.

Idaho

Gov. Brad Little signed a bill in February giving $75 to each taxpayer and dependent, or 12% of their 2020 state income tax return, whichever is greater.

Checks started going out in March but you can review the status of your rebate online.

Illinois

Illinois' estimated $1.83 billion relief package went into effect July 1 and includes income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes.

Individuals who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 will receive a $50 income tax rebate while couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100. Filers can also earn $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, up to three dependents. A family of five could earn as much as $400.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Family Relief Plan also includes several tax holidays and rebates, including:

A suspension of the state's 1% sales tax on groceries from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

Sales taxes for qualified clothing and school supplies will be reduced from 6.25% to 1.25% from Aug. 5 to 14.

A permanent expansion of the earned income credit from 18% to 20% of the federal credit.

Property tax rebates for homeowners earning less than $250,000 -- or $500,000 if filing jointly -- will be available in an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 Illinois returns, up to $300.

Indiana

Starting in May, payments of $125 started going out to all residents regardless of income as a result of Indiana's automatic taxpayer refund law, but Gov. Eric Holcomb is urging lawmakers to send taxpayers an additional $225.

"Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state's success," Holcomb said in a statement in June, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Maine

Maine taxpayers with a federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 and who have filed their 2021 state tax returns are eligible for an $850 direct relief payment. Couples filing jointly will receive a single payment of $1,700.

Checks are expected to arrive before mid-July.

Minnesota

Certain Minnesota frontline workers will receive a one-time payment of $750, with applications accepted through July 22.



Gov. Tim Walz has also called for a special session of the legislature to pass a proposed income tax rebate of $1,000 for individual filers earning less than $165,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $275,000.

New Jersey tax rebate

Gov. Phil Murphy has already signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. He has also supported payments to taxpayers who use a taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number, which would include nonresident and resident aliens and their families.



In June, Murphy announced a plan to provide more than $2 billion in rebates to approximately 2 million New Jersey households. The plan would offer as much as $1,500 to families who pay property tax, but also benefit renters.

New Mexico rebate checks

The Land of Enchantment issued $250 rebate checks to state taxpayers in both May and June, for a total of $500. Another rebate is scheduled for distribution in July, though it comes with certain stipulations.

Married couples filing joint returns, heads of household and surviving spouses with incomes under $150,000 are all eligible to receive a $500 income tax rebate.

Single filers and married individuals who file separately, meanwhile, are eligible for a $250 rebate if they have incomes under $75,000.

No action is needed: Eligible taxpayers who have or will file their 2021 income taxes before May 1, 2023, will automatically receive the rebates, either via direct deposit or paper check. A third and final round of payments is slated for distribution in August.

New Mexicans who do not file income tax returns can also receive economic relief, but the budget is capped at $20 million, and payments are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis: Married couples or single individuals with one or more dependents are eligible for $1,000 and individuals without dependents can receive $500. Applications are available through the New Mexico Human Services Department.

New York property tax rebate

In June, about 3 million New York homeowners received a property-tax rebate, with checks totaling $100 or more per household.



Those who qualify will automatically be sent a check by early July, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Virginia tax rebate

Virginians will receive one-time checks for $250, with married couples who file together getting $500.

Could there be another federal stimulus check?

Anything is possible, but analysts say not to count on it -- especially since another cash infusion could fuel further inflation.

"Overall, there is no great solution to the inflation problem," Michael Hayes, a professor of public policy at Rutgers University, told The Hill. "Another round of stimulus checks, even if targeted to the lowest income group, would only provide short-term relief at the risk of mid-term/long-term problems."