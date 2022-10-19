Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: Deadline to Claim Your Money Is Coming Up

The window of time to claim your stimulus or child tax credit money is closing soon. While most families in the US received their payments, there are still millions of people who haven't claimed the money. If you haven't received yours, now's the time to take action.

For many who are still waiting on payments, it's because they never filed a tax return either because they're not required to file or because they needed more time. The IRS used tax returns to determine eligibility for both of these payments. And if you fall into one of these categories, the final deadline for getting your money is coming up.

See below for when you need to submit your tax return to receive any stimulus payments or child tax credit money owed to you. For more, see if your state is mailing out stimulus checks this month.

When is the deadline for claiming stimulus or child tax credit money?

The deadline for claiming your money depends on if you're required to file a tax return or not. You're generally not required if you file single and earn less than $12,550 per year.

You have until Tuesday, Nov. 15, to complete a simplified tax return to claim your missing stimulus or child tax credit money if you're not typically required to file taxes. That's roughly one month away. To help, the IRS is keeping the free file site open available until Nov. 17.

If you filed a tax extension earlier this year or haven't filed yet, your deadline to submit your tax return if you're required to file was Oct. 17. That was also the last day to file Form 1040 to avoid a late-filing penalty.

If you were affected by one of the recent natural disasters, such as Hurricane Ian, you have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file. If you live in an area covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declarations, like Kentucky or Missouri, you have until Nov. 15 to file.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Filed a tax return but still didn't receive your money? Here's what else it could be

If you filed your taxes this year but still haven't received your stimulus check or child tax credit money that you're eligible for, there are some other things that could be holding it up.

You don't have a bank account set up.

It was your first time filing.

You have a mixed-status household.

You haven't updated your address with the IRS or USPS.

You're experiencing homelessness.

You have limited or no internet access.

If none of these reasons apply to you, it may be time to file a payment trace with the IRS either by calling 800-919-9835 or mailing in Form 3911.

How much money you could be getting from child tax credit and stimulus payments

Enhanced child tax credit: Up to $3,600 per child, or up to $1,800 per child if you received monthly payments in 2021.

First stimulus check: $1,200, sent in April 2020.

Second stimulus check: $600, sent in December 2020.

Third stimulus check: $1,400, sent in March 2021.

Note that if you filed your taxes in 2021, you should've already received your money from the first two stimulus checks.

For more, find out if your state is sending additional child tax credit payments.