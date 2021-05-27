Still no tax refund? Use the IRS tracking tools to check your refund status

Sarah Tew/CNET

Filed your income tax return with the IRS? Now the wait starts for your tax refund. The IRS said it is experiencing more tax refund delays than usual this year for a variety of reasons, from re-evaluating taxes paid on unemployment benefits to sending weekly batches of stimulus checks.

While the IRS said it can take weeks to send your money, the tax agency has two tracker tools that can help you see the status of your refund. Using either of the IRS apps, you can check on the status of your refund and see if there's something causing a delay. We'll show you how. You can also try calling the IRS live phone support for help, but the IRS warned that assistance is "extremely limited" right now. We'll tell you how to phone the IRS anyway.

We'll also explain what to do if your third stimulus check has gotten lost -- track that payment here. You may also want to check if the government has back wages you need to claim. If you have dependents, here's how to calculate how much money you might get through child tax credits. This story is updated frequently.

Are IRS tax refunds delayed right now?

Because of the pandemic, the IRS ran at limited capacity in 2020, which put a strain on its ability to process tax returns and send out stimulus checks. The IRS is now open again and processing mail, tax returns, payments, refunds and correspondence, the agency said, but the pandemic continues to cause delays in some services.

The IRS said it's issuing most refunds in less than 21 days right now but some are taking longer, including for mailed paper tax returns. The IRS said it's also taking longer than 21 days to issue refunds for some 2020 tax returns that require review, such as determining recovery rebate credit amounts for the first and second stimulus checks or figuring earned income tax credit and additional child tax credit amounts.

Now playing: Watch this: Your tax questions answered in 3 minutes

How can I use the IRS tracking tools to see my refund status?



To check the status of your income tax refund using the IRS trackers, you need several things on hand: Your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, your filing status -- single, married or head of household -- and your refund amount in whole dollars, which you can find on your tax return. Also, make sure it's been at least 24 hours before you try tracking your refund.

Using the IRS tool Where's My Refund, enter your SSN or ITIN, your filing status and your exact refund amount, then press Submit. If you entered your information correctly, you'll be taken to a page that shows your refund status. If not, you may be asked to verify your personal tax data and try again. If all the information looks correct, you'll need to enter the date you filed your taxes, along with whether you filed electronically or on paper.

The IRS also has a mobile app, called IRS2Go, that checks your tax refund status. The IRS updates the data in this tool overnight, so if you don't see a status change after 24 hours or more, check back the following day.

What is an IRS '310' tax refund?



If you receive your tax refund as direct deposit, you may see "IRS TREAS 310" for the transaction. The number "301" identifies the transaction as an IRS tax refund. If you see "449" instead, it means your refund has been offset for delinquent debt.

How long will it take for me to get my tax refund?



The IRS usually issues tax refunds within 21 days, and many people get their refunds much sooner. However, this year, with the IRS facing complications, some taxpayers are expected to face longer wait times to receive their payments.

If there are any errors, it might take the agency longer to process and issue your tax refund. The same goes for people who filed a claim for an earned income tax credit or the child tax credit. (Here's who qualifies for the child tax credit.)

The date you get your tax refund also depends on how you filed your return. For example, with refunds going into your bank account via direct deposit, it could take an additional five days for your bank to post the money to your account. This means if it took the IRS the full 21 days to issue your check and your bank five days to post it, you may be waiting a total of 26 days to get your money.

If you submitted your tax return by mail, the IRS says it could take six to eight weeks for your tax refund to arrive. That's where tracking your refund comes in handy. Here are some possible dates when you could receive your refund if you filed or plan to file electronically.

When your tax refund could arrive, if no additional delay If you file or filed on this date This is the soonest This is the latest March 1 March 8 March 22 April 1 April 8 April 22 April 15 April 22 May 6 May 17 (last day to file) May 24 June 7 Oct. 15 (last day with extension) Oct. 22 Nov. 5

What's holding up my refund money?



The IRS has a list of reasons your refund could potentially be delayed.

Your tax return has errors.

It's incomplete.

Your refund has been affected by identity theft or fraud.

You filed for the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit.

Your return needs further review.

Your return includes Form 8379 (PDF), injured spouse allocation -- this could take 14 weeks to process.

Will the IRS customer service answer my tax refund questions by phone?



While you can call the IRS to check your status, the agency's live phone assistance is extremely limited right now, so you may wait on hold for a while to speak to a representative. Also, the IRS says you should only call if it's been 21 or more days since you filed your taxes online, or if the Where's My Refund tool tells you to contact the IRS. Here's the number to call: 800-829-1040.

For more information about your 2020 taxes, here's how to claim missing stimulus money on your taxes and everything to know about the third stimulus check.

Help! What do these messages on my refund status mean?

Both the IRS tools (online and mobile app) will show you one of three messages to explain your tax return status.