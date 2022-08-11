Sales Tax Holidays: Don't Miss Out on Your State's Tax-Free Weekend

With prices continuing to climb, shopping for school supplies may take a bigger bite out of your budget this year. A recent CNET survey found that inflation is impacting the back-to-school shopping plans of 85% of Americans -- 47% of whom plan on buying only essentials.

If you're looking to save money this back-to-school season, you might consider finding out if your state is holding a sales tax holiday. During sales tax holidays, participating states pause or reduce state and sometimes local sales taxes -- some for a weekend, others for a full week or even longer. The suspended tax breaks only apply to specific categories, such as books, clothing, computers and athletic gear.

Eighteen states are holding sales tax holidays this summer, though a number have already passed. See our map and state-by-state descriptions below to find out if your state is participating, when the event takes place and which items are tax-free.

Tax-free dates and deals, by state

Connecticut Dates: Aug. 21 to 27, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms.

View the full list of items on the Connecticut Department of Revenue website.

Maryland Dates: Aug. 14 to 20, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item.

Backpacks: Tax-free for the first $40 spent.

View the full list of items on the Comptroller of Maryland website.

Illinois Dates: Aug. 5 to 14, 2022 Reduced-tax items School supplies and clothing items totaling under $125 will receive a 5% sales tax reduction.

View the full list of items on the Illinois Department of Revenue website.

Massachusetts Dates: Aug. 13 to 14, 2022 Tax-free items Retail items purchased for personal use (business purchases excluded): $2,500 or less, excluding meals, motor vehicles, motorboats, gas, electricity, tobacco, marijuana products and alcoholic beverages).

View the full list of items on the Massachusetts Department of Revenue website.

Sales tax holidays that have passed

Alabama Dates: July 15 to 17, 2002 (passed) Tax-free items: Most clothing under $100 -- including pants, shirts shoes, coats and school uniforms -- as well as diapers.

Sports and recreational equipment and clothing accessories are not included in the tax-free weekend.

For the full list of items visit the Alabama Department of Revenue.

Arkansas Dates: Aug. 6 to 7, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item.

School accessories: $50 or less per item.

Computers and selected school supplies.

View the full list of items on the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration website.

Florida Dates: July 25 to Aug. 7, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $60 or less per item.

Select accessories: $60 or less per item.

School supplies: $15 or less per item.

Computers: Tax-free for the first $1,000 spent.

View the full list of items on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Iowa Dates: Aug. 5 to 6, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear, backpacks and handbags.

View the full list of items on the Iowa Department of Revenue website.

Mississippi Dates: July 29 to 30, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item.

School supplies: $100 or less per item.

View the full list of items on the Mississippi Department of Revenue website.

Missouri Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing: $100 or less per item.

School supplies: $50 or less per item.

Computer software: $350 or less per item.

Personal computers: $1,500 or less per item.

Graphing calculators: $150 or less per item.

View the full list of items on the Missouri Department of Revenue website.

New Mexico Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item.

Computers: $1,000 or less per item.

Computer software: $500 or less per item.

School supplies: $30 or less per item.

View the full list of items on the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue website.

Ohio Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing: $75 or less per item.

School supplies and books: $20 or less per item.

View the full list of items on the Ohio Department of Taxation website.

Oklahoma Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms.

View the full list of items on the Oklahoma Tax Commission website.

South Carolina Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes.

Select accessories.

School supplies.

Computers.

View the full list of items on the South Carolina Department of Revenue website.

Tennessee Dates: July 29 to 31, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding handbags, jewelry and sports gear.

School and art supplies: $100 or less per item.

Laptops, tablets and computers: $1,500 or less per item.

View the full list of items on the Tennessee Department of Revenue website.

Texas Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item.

School supplies: $100 or less per item.

View the full list of items on the Texas Comptroller website.

Virginia Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item.

School supplies: $20 or less per item.

Energy Star, WaterSense and hurricane preparedness items (with qualifying limits).

View the full list of items on the Virginia Department of Taxation website.

West Virginia Dates: Aug. 5 to 8, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing: $125 or less per item.

Certain school supplies: $50 or less per item.

School books and instructional materials: $20 or less per item.

Laptop and tablets: $500 or less per item.

Sports equipment: $150 or less per item.

View the full list of items on the West Virginia State Tax Department website.

States that don't have any sales tax



Alaska

Delaware

Montana

New Hampshire

Oregon

What is a tax holiday? A tax holiday, also called a tax-free weekend or week, refers to a period of time when qualifying items are exempt from sales tax. Some states hold tax-free holidays annually, and a few even host several tax-free events throughout the year. Most states that participate in tax holidays hold an event in the summer that aligns with back-to-school shopping.

Do tax-free weekends include online sales? Yes, online purchases for state residents made during their sales tax holiday will be tax-free, even through large online retailers like Amazon. Just make sure you follow your state's guidelines for qualifying items.

What happens if I buy a qualifying item that's over the dollar limit? This varies by state. In Maryland for example, the first $40 spent on a backpack is tax-free. If you were to spend $60 on a backpack, you would only be taxed for $20. However, in a state like Massachusetts, if you go over the price limit -- $2,500 for all qualifying purchases -- the entire item is subject to sales tax. We recommend reviewing your state's full item list and rules to plan accordingly.

Do all cities in a state holding a tax holiday participate? Most states require all cities and businesses therein to participate in tax-free holidays. Alabama, Florida and Missouri do not.