Psst, parents! That IRS letter means child tax credit money is on its way

Normally, a letter from the IRS isn't good news. One colleague thought the envelope was an audit notice and panicked. But if your household got a notice from the tax agency recently, it may be related to qualifying for the new child tax credit advance monthly payments beginning July 15. The same letter was mailed to 36 million families across the US. As many as 92% of households with children -- that's 65.6 million kids -- could receive this extra money.

New rules this year will boost the annual child tax credit from $2,000 to a maximum of $3,600 per child. Also, unlike previous years, half of the total amount for the payment will be distributed automatically in advance of partial payments through the end of 2021. Parents have the option of deferring the monthly installments to receive the lump sum when filing taxes in 2022.

There's another thing to watch out for: a second letter from the IRS about your child tax credit payment amount. We'll also tell you what it means if you don't get a letter. In the meantime, you can use CNET's child tax credit calculator to estimate your total and read more about how to spend your child tax credit money.

Who receives the most recent IRS child tax credit letter?

Congratulations. If a letter that looks like this arrives in the mail... (see directly below)

... it means the IRS thinks you could qualify for the upcoming child tax credit, based on information it has from your 2019 or 2020 tax return -- or from details you filed using the nonfilers' tool to get your stimulus check money.

Until there's a check in your hand or direct deposit in your bank account it's not a good idea to treat this letter as a guarantee of a coming child tax credit payment, but it appears your chances are good. As with all IRS correspondence, hold on to this letter for your records.

Which families will get a personalized follow-up letter?

If you do, in fact, get the go-ahead from the IRS to receive child tax credit payments (which start July 15) you'll be treated to a second letter that confirms your eligibility. It also ballparks how much money you should expect to see in those checks.

The 2021 child tax credit payment schedule gets a little complicated from here, but the upshot is that half the total money will arrive in increments from July through December, with the remaining money coming your way after you file taxes in 2022.

You'll want to keep this letter so you can compare the estimate with what you eventually receive and to make sure you get the right amount for the right number of children you claim. In case there's a problem with child tax credit check delivery, this letter is almost like your receipt from the IRS, which you may need to reference in the future (like in a recovery claim on your 2021 taxes next year).

Could a family still qualify without a letter from the IRS?

If a letter never shows up in your mailbox, that doesn't necessarily mean the IRS is skipping you over for the child tax credit payments. After all, the vast majority of US households with children will receive some portion of the money earmarked for parents.

For example, while 36 million families are intended to get a letter, up to 39 million households could qualify for the credit. That means off the bat, 3 million households could see a check, but no confirmation letter.

You might not get a letter if the IRS:

Doesn't have enough information on hand to determine if you and your family are eligible.

Doesn't have your current mailing address.

Flags an issue with shared custody

Thinks you or your children don't meet the qualifications

What you can do now:

For more information about the child tax credit, here's how you'll use the two online IRS portals launching by the start of July and what happens if you have a baby this year.