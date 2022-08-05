No Sales Tax This Weekend: Which States Are Pausing Taxes for Back-to-School Shopping?

With record-high inflation pushing up prices at stores, it's no surprise that shopping for school supplies this year is causing financial stress. A CNET survey in late July found that inflation is impacting the back-to-school shopping plans for 85% of shoppers, and 47% plan on buying only essential items.

One bright spot in these inflationary times is that many states are pausing or reducing their sales taxes -- some for a weekend, others for a full week or even longer -- on specific spending categories like books, computers, clothing and athletic gear. You'll need to check your state website for the exact list of categories that are included.

These "sales tax holidays" can help shoppers save a bit of money while buying school supplies. It's also a great time to make purchases of eligible items, even if you or your kids aren't going back to school.

Eighteen states are holding sales tax holidays this summer, though the dates for Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee have already passed. See our map and state-by-state descriptions below to find out if your state is participating, when sales taxes are being paused or reduced, and what items are tax-free.

For more ways to save money, find out if your state is offering a gas tax holiday or sending tax rebate checks.

Tax-free dates and deals, by state

Arkansas Dates: Aug. 6 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School accessories: $50 or less per item

Computers and selected school supplies

View the full list of items on the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration website

Connecticut Dates: Aug. 21 to 27, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms

View the full list of items on the Connecticut Department of Revenue website

Florida Dates: July 25 to Aug. 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $60 or less per item

Select accessories: $60 or less per item

School supplies: $15 or less per item

Computers: Tax-free for the first $1,000 spent

View the full list of items on the Florida Department of Revenue website

Illinois Dates: Aug. 5 to 14, 2022 Reduced-tax items School supplies and clothing items totaling under $125 will receive a 5% sales tax reduction

View the full list of items on the Illinois Department of Revenue website

Iowa Dates: Aug. 5 to 6, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear, backpacks and handbags

View the full list of items on the Iowa Department of Revenue website

Maryland Dates: Aug. 14 to 20, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

Backpacks: Tax-free for the first $40 spent

View the full list of items on the Comptroller of Maryland website

Massachusetts Dates: Aug. 13 to 14, 2022 Tax-free items Retail items purchased for personal use (business purchases excluded): $2,500 or less, excluding meals, motor vehicles, motorboats, gas, electricity, tobacco, marijuana products and alcoholic beverages).

View the full list of items on the Massachusetts Department of Revenue website

Missouri Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $50 or less per item

Computer software: $350 or less per item

Personal computers: $1,500 or less per item

Graphing calculators: $150 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Missouri Department of Revenue website

New Mexico Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

Computers: $1,000 or less per item

Computer software: $500 or less per item

School supplies: $30 or less per item

View the full list of items on the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue website

Ohio Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing: $75 or less per item

School supplies and books: $20 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Ohio Department of Taxation website

Oklahoma Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding athletic gear and uniforms

View the full list of items on the Oklahoma Tax Commission website

South Carolina Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes

Select accessories

School supplies

Computers

View the full list of items on the South Carolina Department of Revenue website

Texas Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $100 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Texas Comptroller website

Virginia Dates: Aug. 5 to 7, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $20 or less per item

Energy Star, WaterSense and hurricane preparedness items (with qualifying limits)

View the full list of items on the Virginia Department of Taxation website

West Virginia Dates: Aug. 5 to 8, 2022 Tax-free items Clothing: $125 or less per item

Certain school supplies: $50 or less per item

School books and instructional materials: $20 or less per item

Laptop and tablets: $500 or less per item

Sports equipment: $150 or less per item

View the full list of items on the West Virginia State Tax Department website

States with sales tax holidays that have passed

Alabama Dates: July 15 to 17, 2002 (passed) Tax-free items: Most clothing under $100 -- including pants, shirts shoes, coats and school uniforms -- as well as diapers.

Sports and recreational equipment and clothing accessories are not included in the tax-free weekend. For the full list of items visit the Alabama Department of Revenue

Mississippi Dates: July 29 to 30, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

School supplies: $100 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Mississippi Department of Revenue website

Tennessee Dates: July 29 to 31, 2022 (passed) Tax-free items Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item, excluding handbags, jewelry and sports gear

School and art supplies: $100 or less per item

Laptops, tablets and computers: $1,500 or less per item

View the full list of items on the Tennessee Department of Revenue website

States that don't have any sales tax

Alaska

Delaware

Montana

New Hampshire

Oregon

Read more: 85% of Americans Say Inflation Taking a Bite Out of Back-to-School Shopping

What is a tax holiday? A tax holiday, also called a tax-free weekend or week, refers to a period of time when qualifying items are exempt from sales tax. Some states hold tax-free holidays annually, and a few even host several tax-free events throughout the year. Most states that participate in tax holidays hold an event in the summer that aligns with back-to-school shopping.

Do tax-free weekends include online sales? Yes, online purchases for state residents made during their sales tax holiday will be tax-free, even through large online retailers like Amazon. Just make sure you follow your state's guidelines for qualifying items.

What happens if I buy a qualifying item that's over the dollar limit? This varies by state. In Maryland for example, the first $40 spent on a backpack is tax-free. If you were to spend $60 on a backpack, you would only be taxed for $20. However, in a state like Massachusetts, if you go over the price limit -- $2,500 for all qualifying purchases -- the entire item is subject to sales tax. We recommend reviewing your state's full item list and rules to plan accordingly.

Do all cities in a state holding a tax holiday participate? Most states require all cities and businesses therein to participate in tax-free holidays. Alabama, Florida and Missouri do not.