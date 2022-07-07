New State Child Tax Credits Could Make You Eligible for More Money

Millions of parents in the US received major financial relief with the enhanced child tax credit in 2021. However, since the final monthly payment in December was disbursed, the number of children in poverty has increased from 12.1% to 17%, putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. Now, with inflation on the rise and a possible recession looming, several states are planning to send families more money, starting this year.

As of now, Congress is not working at the federal level to reinstate the enhanced child tax credit payments. It's up to the states to decide if they'll provide money to families in need. So far, 13 states are planning to enact a state child tax credit or offer deductions for households with children; only one of those states is pending governor approval.

Find out if your state is offering (or planning to offer) a child tax credit check below. For more, see if your state is sending gas rebate checks or stimulus money in the form of inflation-relief checks or tax rebates.

Which states are looking to send child tax credit checks and considering tax deductions?

These are the current states planning to send child tax credit checks to families. Note that not all are fully refundable, which means you may have to have an income to receive the full amount owed to you.

California: Families who earn less than $25,000 are eligible to receive $1,000, either as a reduced state tax bill or refund. Those earning between $25,000 and $30,000 would receive a reduced credit. The credit is only available for children under age 6 and the family must qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit.

Colorado: Starting in January 2023, families with incomes of $75,000 or less ($85,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly) could get 5% to 30% of the federal credit for each qualifying child. This credit is only available for children under age 6.

Connecticut: Eligible families can now apply for a one-time tax rebate to receive $250 for each child under age 18. The rebate caps at $750 for three kids. Here's who qualifies (PDF): couples filing jointly who made $200,000 or less in 2021, single filers who earned $100,000 or less and heads of households who earned $160,000 or less.

Idaho: Families could be eligible to get $205 for each qualifying child with Idaho's nonrefundable child tax credit.

Maine: Resident taxpayers are eligible to claim $300 for each qualifying child and dependent under the dependent exemption tax credit. Qualifying children and dependents are the same as those who were claimed under the federal child tax credit.

Maryland: Those who make $6,000 or less could get a $500 refundable tax credit for each qualifying child, under a bill pending approval by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Massachusetts: Families are eligible to receive $180 for one dependent or $360 for multiple dependents. To qualify, dependents must be under 12 years old.

New Jersey: The newly passed New Jersey Child Tax Credit Program gives families with an income of $30,000 or less a refundable $500 tax credit for each child under 6 years old. Households earning up to $80,000 could qualify for $300.

New Mexico: Families could be eligible for $25 to $175 per qualifying child, depending on income, beginning in the 2023 tax year and continuing through the 2031 tax year.

New York: Eligible families can either claim 33% of the federal child tax credit and federal additional child tax credit for qualifying children or $100 for each qualifying child.

North Carolina: Taxpayers can receive a deduction of up to $2,500 for each qualifying child, depending on income and filing status.

Oklahoma: Households with an income less than $100,000 are eligible to get 5% of the federal child tax credit.

Vermont: Households with an income less than $125,000 are eligible for $1,000 per child age 5 and younger.

