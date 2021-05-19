IRS sending refunds to millions who paid unemployment taxes. Will you get the tax break?

Sarah Tew/CNET

You may be owed a refund from the IRS if you paid taxes this year on unemployment benefits you received in 2020. The IRS has started returning money to as many as 10 million people who filed their tax return before the $10,200 tax break that is included in the American Rescue Plan Act became law. Unemployment benefit money, under the new rules, isn't considered earned income during the pandemic, so you can't be taxed on the money you received in 2020.

The IRS last week began sending the first of the tax-break refunds to those who are eligible. The agency said it'll continue to refund the money through the summer as it processes tax returns and reviews taxes paid on unemployment benefits. The IRS said refund amounts will vary and not every adjustment will result in a refund. The March stimulus bill also extends the weekly $300 bonus unemployment payments, authorizes a third stimulus check (and "plus-up" payments) and boosts the child tax credit to as much as $3,600 per kid.

Twenty-three million Americans filed for unemployment last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, this included people who were laid off as well as gig workers, contractors and self-employed people who don't normally qualify for unemployment insurance. We'll explain the unemployment tax refund, and the details we're still waiting to learn. Here's when you can expect to receive your first child tax credit payment and how you much you may get when the payments start in July. This story has been recently updated with new information.

IRS unemployment tax refund: 8 key things to know now



With unemployment refunds now going out to taxpayers who paid taxes when they filed, here's what you can expect.

Unemployment tax refund info we're still waiting to hear about



There is still something we don't know about the refunds. We've contacted the IRS for clarification:

