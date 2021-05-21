IRS refunding millions who paid unemployment taxes. Will you get a tax break?

Sarah Tew/CNET

The IRS may send you a refund if you paid taxes on unemployment benefits you received in 2020. The agency is now returning money to as many as 10 million taxpayers who filed their taxes before the $10,200 tax break became law with the American Rescue Plan Act in March. Under the new rules, money from unemployment benefits isn't considered earned income during the pandemic -- therefore, you can't be taxed on the money you received in 2020.

Last week, the IRS began sending the first round of tax-break refunds to eligible people. The agency said it'll continue to refund the money through the summer as it processes tax returns and reviews taxes paid on unemployment benefits. The IRS said refund amounts will vary and not every adjustment will result in a refund. The March stimulus bill also extends the weekly $300 bonus unemployment payments, authorizes a third stimulus check (and "plus-up" payments) and boosts the child tax credit to as much as $3,600 per kid.

Twenty-three million Americans filed for unemployment last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, this included people who were laid off as well as gig workers, contractors and self-employed people who don't normally qualify for unemployment insurance. We'll explain the unemployment tax refund, and the details we're still waiting to learn. Here's when you can expect to receive your first child tax credit payment and how much you may get when the payments start in July. Here's also what we know about the two child tax credit portals. This story has been recently updated with new information.

IRS unemployment tax refund: 9 important things to know



The IRS is now sending unemployment refunds to taxpayers who paid taxes on the jobless benefit when they filed their return earlier this year. Here's what you can expect.

Unemployment tax refund info we don't know yet



There is still something we don't know about the refunds. We've contacted the IRS for clarification:

