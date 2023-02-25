This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund.

The IRS is extending the filing deadline for residents in Alabama, California and Georgia who have been impacted by natural disasters.



In January and February, tornadoes ripped through numerous counties in Alabama and Georgia, causing widespread damage. California was slammed with back-to-back storms starting in December, leading to flooding and power outages.



The IRS originally postponed filing dates for FEMA-designated storm areas in all three states until May 15, 2023. Now taxpayers in affected counties have until Oct. 16 to file their federal individual and business tax returns.

The extension applies to "individual income tax returns, originally due on April 18; various business returns, normally due on March 15 and April 18; and returns of tax-exempt organizations, normally due on May 15," the IRS said.

For more on taxes, here's how to receive your refund faster and a handy cheat sheeet for tax season 2023.

Which regions did FEMA designate as storm areas?

Most of California and parts of Alabama and Georgia fall under the FEMA emergency declaration.

Alabama. Alabama was hit with severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. FEMA designated more than 10 counties -- including Mobile and Morgan -- as eligible for aid. Here's the full list of Alabama counties covered.

California. California experienced a series of severe storms starting at the end of 2022 and continuing through much of January. FEMA has designated residents or local governments and certain nonprofits in more than 40 counties as being eligible for aid, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and San Diego. Here's the full list of California counties covered.

Georgia. Georgia had severe storms on Jan. 12. FEMA designated more than eight counties -- including Henry -- as eligible for aid. Here's the full list of Georgia counties covered.

Has the deadline for state tax returns been extended?

Currently, the Departments of Revenue in Georgia and Alabama still require state income tax returns to be received or postmarked by April 18, 2023.



The California Franchise Tax Board has granted residents impacted by the 2022-23 winter storms an extension until May 15, 2023.



Check with your state tax agency for information on any additional tax relief.

For more on taxes, learn why your refund check may be smaller this year and how to get more money back.