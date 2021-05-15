IRS now sending refunds to nearly 10 million who got unemployment checks. Will you get a $10,200 tax break?

Sarah Tew/CNET

The IRS is now sending payments to nearly 10 million people who paid taxes on unemployment benefits they received when they filed their 2020 tax return. The IRS said it will automatically refund some or all of the money paid. The American Rescue Plan Act included a $10,200 tax break so that unemployment checks aren't counted as earned income during the pandemic. You also can't be taxed on the money.

The IRS started sending refunds to eligible people this week and will continue to do so as it recalculates taxes. The IRS sent the first refunds this week with the remainder going out through the summer as the IRS processes tax returns and reviews taxes paid on unemployment benefits. In addition to the unemployment tax break, the March stimulus bill also extends the weekly $300 bonus unemployment payments, authorizes a third stimulus check (and "plus-up" payments) and boosts the child tax credit to as much as $3,600 per kid.

Twenty-three million Americans filed for unemployment last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, this included people who were laid off as well as gig workers, contractors and self-employed people who don't normally qualify for unemployment insurance. We'll explain the unemployment tax refund and the details we're still waiting to learn. Here's how to see if the IRS owes you extra tax refund money and how to get a $50 discount on your internet bill. This story has been updated with new information.

IRS unemployment tax refund: Six important things to know



With refunds now going out, here's what you can expect.

Unemployment tax refund info we're waiting to hear about



There is still something we don't know about the refunds. We've contacted the IRS for clarification:

How to contact the IRS if there's a problem.

"This new clarification from the IRS is good news for the millions of taxpayers impacted, but may still be confusing," said Mark Steber, chief tax officer for Jackson Hewitt. "Some taxpayers may have questions as to the timing of any payment and whether it will come in a check or other form."

Steber also suggested checking in with a tax professional once you receive your automatic refund to make sure the IRS sent the right amount.

