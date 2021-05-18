IRS now sending $10,200 refund to millions for unemployment taxes. Will you receive a tax break?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Did you pay taxes on the unemployment benefits you received last year when you filed your 2020 tax return? If so, you could be due a refund. The IRS is now working on sending money to nearly 10 million people who filed before the $10,200 tax break was included under the American Rescue Plan Act. This is because the unemployment checks aren't considered earned income during the pandemic, so you can't be charged taxes on the money you received in 2020.

Last week, the IRS started sending the tax-break refunds to eligible people. It said it'll continue to refund the money through the summer while it processes tax returns and reviews taxes paid on unemployment benefits. The March stimulus bill also extends the weekly $300 bonus unemployment payments, authorizes a third stimulus check (and "plus-up" payments) and boosts the child tax credit to as much as $3,600 per kid.

Twenty-three million Americans filed for unemployment last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, this included people who were laid off as well as gig workers, contractors and self-employed people who don't normally qualify for unemployment insurance. We'll explain the unemployment tax refund, and the details we're still waiting to learn. Here's when you can expect to receive your first child tax credit payment and how you much you may get when the payments start in July. This story has been recently updated with new information.

IRS unemployment tax refund: 6 key things to know now



With unemployment refunds up to $10,200 now going out to taxpayers who paid taxes when they filed, here's what you can expect.

Now playing: Watch this: Child tax credit: How much are you getting?

Unemployment tax refund info we're still waiting to hear about



There is still something we don't know about the refunds. We've contacted the IRS for clarification:

How to contact the IRS if there's a problem with your tax-break refund. (Here's what we know about contacting the IRS about stimulus check problems

"This new clarification from the IRS is good news for the millions of taxpayers impacted, but may still be confusing," said Mark Steber, chief tax officer for Jackson Hewitt. Steber suggested checking with a tax professional once you receive your automatic refund to make sure the IRS sent the right amount.

For more details, here are seven ways to get money back on your 2020 tax return, everything about the child tax credit for up to $3,600 per child and what to know about the May 17 tax deadline.