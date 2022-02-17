IRS Isn't Mailing Its 'Bad' Notices Right Now but You Can Still Be Penalized. What to Know

Angela Lang/CNET

If you're keeping an eye on your mailbox, looking for tax documents, you can stop waiting for some notices from the IRS. The agency said it has temporarily suspended mailing more than a dozen automated letters to taxpayers, which include collections notices and letters saying you haven't yet filed your taxes for the previous year. While to some this could be a relief to not receive bad news from the IRS in the mail, it may leave others in the dark if they are unaware they owe taxes and can still receive penalties.

Why is this happening? The IRS is still working through a backlog of several million tax returns and doesn't want to confuse taxpayers with notices that could very well be outdated. Once the agency has finished working through the backlog, the automated notices will continue.

We'll tell you which notices have been suspended and what they mean. For more information, here's why your tax refund could be late this year. Also, once your tax return is submitted, here's how to begin tracking your refund.

Which automated letters have been suspended?

Typically, the IRS sends automated notifications to taxpayers -- for instance, if they owe money or haven't filed a required return. However, due to the strain the pandemic has put on the IRS over the last two tax seasons, the agency is working through a backlog of tax returns that may correct an issue the IRS is sending a notification about. To avoid confusion, the IRS is pausing sending more than a dozen notices till it clears the backlog of returns. Here are the individual taxpayer notices the IRS is pausing.

CP80: Unfiled tax return > IRS credited payments to taxpayer but hasn't received a tax return.

CP59/CP759: Unfiled tax return, first notice > No record of a prior year return being filed.

CP516/CP616: Unfiled tax return, second notice > Request for information on a delinquent return.

CP518/CP618: Final notice, return delinquency > Final reminder notice when there is no record of a prior year(s) return filed.

CP501: Balance due, first notice > There's an outstanding balance on a taxpayer's account.

CP503: Balance due, second notice > Second reminder there's an outstanding balance.

CP504: Final balance due notice, third notice, intent to levy > A payment has not been received for an unpaid balance.

2802C: Withholding compliance letter > Sent to taxpayers who have been identified as having under-withholding of federal tax from their wages.

Here are the business notices the IRS is pausing.

CP259/CP959: Return delinquency > There's no record of a prior year return being filed.

CP518/CP618: Final notice of return delinquency > Final reminder notice of no record of a prior year tax return.

What if you still get one of these letters?

As of Feb. 9, the IRS has suspended these notices, so it's possible you could still receive a letter in the mail that went out before that date. If you do, the agency says there's no need to call or respond to the notice as it's working to "process prior year tax returns as quickly as possible." If you've already filed your tax return and you receive a notice saying it hasn't been received, it's likely that letter is outdated.

However, if you receive a notice that says you owe taxes and you didn't file the previous year's tax return, the IRS encourages you to promptly pay that tax due. If you don't, interest and penalties will continue to accrue.

For more, here are six smart ways to use your tax refund this year.