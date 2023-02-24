IRS Extends Tax Deadline for Alabama, California and Georgia Disaster-Area Taxpayers

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund.

Disaster-area residents in most of California and parts of Alabama and Georgia now have more breathing room to file their tax returns and make payments this tax season. Back in January, the IRS gave California storm victims until May 15 to file, because of severe storms that hit the West Coast. Now those in FEMA-designated storm areas in those Alabama, California and Georgia have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file their federal individual and business tax returns.

For most Americans, Tax Day is April 18. (April 15 is on a Saturday, and the next weekday, April 17, is Emancipation Day in Washington, DC.) The filing extension applies to "individual income tax returns, originally due on April 18; various business returns, normally due on March 15 and April 18; and returns of tax-exempt organizations, normally due on May 15," the IRS said.

Here's what to know about the extension. For more on taxes this year, here's everything you need to file your taxes this year and how to receive your refund faster.

Which areas did FEMA designate as storm areas?

Most of California and parts of Alabama and Georgia fall under the FEMA emergency declaration.

Alabama. FEMA designated more than 10 counties -- including Mobile and Morgan -- as eligible for aid. Here's the full list of Alabama counties covered. Alabama was hit with severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12.

California. FEMA has designated residents or local governments and certain nonprofits in more than 40 counties as being eligible for aid, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and San Diego. Here's the full list of California counties covered. California experienced a series of severe storms starting at the end of 2022 and continuing through much of January.

Georgia. FEMA designated more than eight counties -- including Henry -- as eligible for aid. Here's the full list of Georgia counties covered. Georgia had severe storms on Jan. 12.

