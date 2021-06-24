ID.me and the child tax credit: How to log into the IRS site and unenroll from monthly payments

Angela Lang/CNET

The IRS has now opened two online portals for you to correct information and manage how you want to receive the upcoming child tax credit. This tax break for parents is worth $3,600 per eligible child. With the new portals, you can check if you qualify and unenroll from receiving them each month (you'd get one big payment instead). But to get far using the new tools, you'll need to have an account with the IRS -- and that might mean creating a brand new ID.me account.

Later this summer, you'll be able to use the online websites to update the IRS on your current family situation so you receive the correct amount of money you qualify for. You'll also be able to update the tax agency on your banking information and mailing address so you receive your payments in the right place.

Here's how to set up an ID.me account. For more, here's how to see how much you could expect to receive with the child tax credit checks, how to see if you are eligible and what you'll need to do next tax season if you receive payments this year.

What is ID.me and why do I need an account?

ID.me is an online tool used by the IRS, the Department of Treasury, the Social Security Administration and other government agencies to verify your identification. (Right now, the IRS is using ID.me just for its child tax credit tools.) Once you've been verified on a site that uses ID.me, you can use the same login information on any other site that uses the secure login service.

How to set up an ID.me account with the IRS

Now playing: Watch this: Child tax credit: Everything we know

Before you get started, you'll want to gather a handful of items, including your Social Security number, a photo ID -- such as a driver's license or passport -- and a phone or a computer with a camera.

1. Head to the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, and tap the blue button, Unenroll from Advance Payments. On the next page, tap the button marked ID.me Create an account.

2. Now, enter your email address and choose a password, and then tap Create account.

3. Read more about the ID.me service and tap Continue.

4. ID.me will ask you to confirm your email address and give you the option to set up multifactor authentication -- an extra step you can take to prove it's actually you making the request and not someone else trying to access your account.

Sarah Tew/CNET

5. Next, upload a picture of your photo ID. Then take and upload a selfie, using your phone or computer camera. If you want to use your phone, ID.me will text send a message with a link to take and submit your photos.

6. Once you've uploaded your images, you'll enter your Social Security number, confirm other information you've entered. When you're ready, click Continue.

7. ID.me will send you a text message confirming you want to set up an account. If you want to go ahead, click Allow and continue on the ID.me page to send your verification to the IRS.

If ID.me is unable to verify you, you will be given the option to have a video call with a "Trusted Referee" to complete your verification.

Here's what it takes for you and your dependents to qualify for the payments. For more financial benefits this year, here's how to save money on child-care costs and health-care expenses.