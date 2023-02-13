Got Tax Questions? Do These Things Before Calling the IRS

Yes, you have a couple of months to submit your tax return before the April 18 filing deadline hits, but the sooner you submit your taxes, the better. If you're having issues with your taxes that you can't solve yourself -- for instance, if you haven't received your W-2 form yet -- it might be time to contact the IRS before that April deadline creeps up.

The IRS has about 600 local offices around the country and also staffs a toll-free hotline. But before you pick up the phone, be aware of the long wait times to speak with someone from the agency. Last year, only about 13% of callers reached an IRS employee, according to The Washington Post.

Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O'Donnell told the Post that, after adding more than 5,000 tax assisters and in-person staffers, the agency expects to see improvements this tax season in its toll-free phone lines. But even with relatively shorter wait times in comparison to the last few years, keep in mind that the average wait time will only get longer as Tax Day approaches.

You may be able to answer some of your tax questions with online resources. The IRS has a tool called the Interactive Tax Assistant that walks you through various inquiries to help you determine whether your income is taxable, whom you can claim as a dependent and what your filing status is.

If you want to track the status of your tax refund, you can do so by visiting the IRS's Get Refund Status tool. Lastly, be sure to create your own online IRS account -- you can also use that account to get info about your prior year's tax return.

Raphael Tulino, an IRS representative, underlined the importance of finding answers through online resources: "It's IRS.gov, IRS.gov and IRS.gov first before you call."

If you've gone through all the online options and still haven't solved your problem, we'll tell you how to contact the IRS by phone or make an appointment in person at a local office. For more tax info, here are all the tax credits and deductions you can get for your home in 2023. And if you received a tax rebate last year, the IRS said you may want to wait to file.

Call this IRS phone number to ask about tax refunds and more

Before you make a call to the IRS, note that the call volumes are high and you may have to wait a long time to speak with a representative. During April, the IRS says that wait times are higher on Mondays, and the best time to call during the day is before 10 a.m.

To get started, call 800-829-1040 to reach the tax agency about an issue you're having with your taxes. Make sure you have the following information on hand to verify your identification.

Your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

Your birthdate

Filing status: single, head of household, married filing joint or married filing separate

Got a specific tax question? There's a hotline for that

Streamline your call to the IRS by calling one of the many IRS phone numbers that address a specific question or topic.

IRS numbers to call Purpose Number Scheduling an appointment with the IRS 844-545-5640 Locating free tax clinic near you 800-906-9887 Taxpayer Advocate Service 877-777-4778 Interpretation services for Spanish speakers 800-829-1040 Interpretation services for other languages 833-553-9895 Deaf or hard of hearing assistance 800-829-4059 IRS Disaster Hotline 866-562-5227 Requesting IRS to mail paper tax forms 800-829-3676 Ordering a tax transcript 800-908-9946 Checking status of a tax refund 800-829-1954 Self-employed taxpayer assistance 800-829-4933 Reporting phishing or tax scams 800-366-4484 Estate and gift tax law questions 800-829-1040 Victims of identity theft assistance 800-908-4490 Checking status of amended tax return 866-464-2050

Complex tax topics the IRS won't discuss on the phone

There are a few topics the IRS does not discuss on the phone. The list of complex tax topics includes:

Business, sale and depreciation

Capital gains and losses

Commuting

Corporations, exempt organizations and partnerships

Education

Health care

International

Rentals and residential

Trusts

Specific forms

It might be in your best interest to make an in-person appointment with a representative instead of searching online for your answer to one of these topics.

How to set up an in-person appointment with an IRS representative

The IRS has many offices across the US, and if there's one near you, you can make an appointment to speak with someone in person. Here's how to schedule a meeting.

1. Head to the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Tool page and enter your ZIP code. Tap Search.

2. Choose the location nearest to you and select Make Appointment.

3. Call the appointment phone number for the office you want to visit.

4. When you go to your local branch, make sure to bring a government-issued photo ID and your ITIN or Social Security number.