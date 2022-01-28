Get early filer savings and free 2021 simple returns at Turbotax

Heads up: Taxes are due on Monday, April 18 this year. If you're the type to get things out of the way early (and want to get your refund quickly), here's another reason to do so. Early tax filers can get up to $30 off when they go through TurboTax. Exclusively for CNET Coupon readers. Get TurboTax Deluxe for $39 ($20 off), Premier for $69 ($20 off) and Self-Employed for only $89 ($30 off). These offers expires on February 15.
If your income situation is relatively straightforward -- say, no capital gains or stock sales -- and you don't exceed the income limit ($73,000 this year), you may be eligible to file online and for free. The IRS provides a list of free tax prep options and CNET has lots of information about how to file your taxes online. TurboTax also offers their Free Edition for *simple returns only if you qualify.
*A simple tax return is Form 1040 only.
Situations covered in TurboTax Free Edition include:
- W-2 income
- Limited interest and dividend income reported on a 1099-INT or 1099-DIV
- Claiming the standard deduction
- Earned Income Tax Credit (EIC)
- Child tax credits
- Student Loan Interest deduction
Act fast and you will actually get TurboTax Live Basic for $0 (Expires 3/31) or TurboTax Live Full Service Basic for $0 (Expires 2/15) and get their tax experts to do your taxes for you. Note that this is also only for customers with a simple tax return. Find out more about TurboTax Live and Full Service.
Read on for our roundup of deals and promotions to save money when you file your taxes in 2022.
Serving in the military? You can get your returns filed (both federal and state) with TurboTax at a discount. Active-duty enlisted service members and reservists can simply upload their military W-2 and verify their rank to qualify. This offer includes TurboTax Free Edition, Deluxe, Premier and Self-Employed filing products. It's not available to officers.
