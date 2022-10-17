Today Is the Final Day to Qualify for Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates

What's happening Oct. 17 is the final day for Illinois residents to file an IL-1040 form and receive a state income or property tax rebate. Why it matters An estimated 6 million residents are eligible for refunds of up to $300.

Millions of Illinois residents are eligible for an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both, thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $1.8 billion Illinois Family Relief Plan. Physical checks started being sent out on Sept. 12, according to the state Department of Revenue, and will continue to be mailed out for approximately eight weeks.



If you haven't filed your state income tax return yet you can still claim your rebates, but today is the final day to fill out the necessary forms.



Here's what you need to know about Illinois state tax rebates, including how to find out if you qualify, how much you could get and how to make sure you get all the refunds you qualify for.



For more on economic relief, see what other states are issuing tax rebates and stimulus payments and child tax credits,

Who qualifies for the Illinois income tax rebate?

The income tax rebate is for Illinois residents who filed individually in 2021 and earned under $200,000 -- or filed jointly and made under $400,000.



To be eligible for the income tax rebate, though, you must have filled out an IL-1040 form by Oct. 17. You can submit it electronically through MyTax Illinois or mail in a paper form.



Residents with dependents must also complete the 2021 Schedule IL-E/EIC form.

How much is the income tax rebate for?

Individuals will receive a $50 rebate; couples will receive $100. The rebate is also worth $100 per dependent claimed on your 2021 taxes, up to three dependents.



In all, a family of four could receive as much as $300.

What is the Illinois property tax rebate?

Illinois residents who paid state property taxes last year on their primary 2020 residence are eligible for the rebate if their adjusted gross income on their 2021 Form IL-1040 is under $250,000. (For couples filing jointly, the cap is $500,000.)

If you qualify, your rebate is equal to the property tax credit you were able to claim on your 2021 IL-1040 form, up to $300.

Property owners can still receive a rebate if they file an IL-1040 form by Oct. 17. You can submit it electronically through MyTax Illinois or mail in a paper form.

How will I receive my rebate?

If you filed 2021 Form IL-1040 and Schedule ICR, you don't need to do anything. The state is sending your rebate the same way you received your state tax refund.



If you didn't get a refund, a physical check will be mailed to the address on your tax return.

When will I get my money?

Checks started being distributed Sept. 12 and the last ones should reach taxpayers by mid-November.



For residents receiving both property and income rebates, payments will come in a single deposit or check.

How can I check the status of my rebates?

You can check on your rebates by using the Where's My Rebate? site or calling 800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336.