Final chance to save on TurboTax for 2020 tax filing

Are you self-employed and stressing out about this year's tax filing? Help is at hand, with a small but worthwhile discount to go with it: The self-employed filing option from Turbotax can help you find the biggest deductions while minimizing the headaches, and it's currently available for $100 (save $20). But that deal expires May 17.
See more TurboTax coupon codes: CNET coupons
Small-business owners, freelancers and gig-workers may not realize that a lot of their out-of-pocket expenses could be used toward getting a bigger tax break. Web hosting fees, consulting travel costs, ridesharing and delivery car maintenance -- Turbotax can help find all those industry-specific side-gig deductions.
You can also save $20 when you choose the Live filing version and have your paperwork reviewed by a tax expert.
TurboTax also offers a few educational resources depending on your type of gig work. It is always worth it to double-check if your situation qualifies for free filing.
Read More: Tax return deadline 2021: How to estimate refund, claim stimulus money and more
Serving in the military? You can get your returns filed (both federal and state) completely free with TurboTax Online. Active enlisted members and reservists can simply upload their military W-2 and verify their rank to qualify. This offer includes TurboTax Free Edition, Deluxe, Premier and Self-Employed filing products. It's not available to officers.
Be sure to check out our tax guide for filing tips, stimulus credit information and more.
Read more: Best tax software for 2021: TurboTax, H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt and more compared
Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by any advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any advertiser. It is not any advertiser's responsibility to ensure posts and/or questions are answered.