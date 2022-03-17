File Taxes on Your Phone: How to Complete a Tax Return on iPhone or Android

pcess609/Getty

The best tax software takes the pain out of filing your taxes and also keeps up with the latest technology. As phones and tablets now make up about half of all American Internet usage, top tax programs like TurboTax and H&R Block have responded with dedicated mobile apps for iPhone or Android, making it easy to file your tax return without ever using a computer.

Most of your tax-related paperwork might be digital (if not, you can use your camera to scan documents), so you can just upload tax files from your email or file management app. And if you decide you need your computer, these apps allow you to resume your tax return on your computer or other devices, without any issues.

If you're considering filing your own taxes on your smartphone or tablet this year, here's what you should know, both good and bad. And if you do plan on going mobile this year, take a closer look at three tax apps that can help you maximize your tax refund and get it quicker.

Why should I do my taxes on my smartphone or tablet?

You might not be keen on doing taxes on your smartphone because it may seem difficult and tedious, but there are many reasons why it might be a great idea for you:

It's convenient. Not everyone has access to a computer, but most people own a smartphone -- whether it's an Android or iOS device. The most popular tax apps are available from both the Play Store (Google) and the App Store (Apple), so filing taxes on your mobile device, especially a tablet, is incredibly convenient if you don't have a laptop or desktop.

It could be quicker. If you've used a tax app before, using it again can make the filing process quicker thanks to information previously saved. And if you take advantage of mobile features, such as document scanning with your camera, you could potentially fill out your taxes quicker on a phone or tablet than you would on a computer.

Live support is available on camera. If you have trouble with filling out any of the tax forms via app, you might have the option to do a video call with a tax specialist (like an accountant or attorney) to get personalized advice. And if you're worried about them seeing your information -- they can't. They don't have access to your personal information unless you provide it to them.

What's bad about doing my taxes on a mobile device?

There is a negative side to doing taxes on your mobile device.

It could be a major security issue. Most of these tax apps have a built-in feature that lets you scan your physical W-2 or other tax papers with your smartphone camera, to automatically import your information like your Social Security number, address and phone number. Unfortunately, this may save a photo in your camera roll, which is bad news if you forget to delete it and your phone is then lost or stolen. If anyone has access to your device, they could easily find photos with all your precious information and use them for malicious purposes.

It might be difficult to do, especially if your taxes are complicated. Did you invest in cryptocurrency this year? Did you buy a house? Do you own a business? If you answered yes to any of these questions, filing your taxes on your phone or tablet might not be the best idea, because working on your phone might get unwieldy when taxes get more complicated.

Features that are available on the computer might not be accessible on mobile. Many times when computer software is ported over to mobile, certain functions and settings get lost. It could be something as simple as a file size limit for uploads, which might make it more difficult to upload files to the tax app via your phone. Whatever it is, these missing features can make it more difficult to do your taxes on mobile.

If you do choose to go mobile for your taxes this year, here are some of the best tax apps out there

TurboTax: TurboTax by Intuit is one of the most popular tax apps available for mobile devices. If you've used the online version on your computer, then the application is pretty much the same thing. First you'll be asked to answer several questions so that TurboTax has a better understanding of what your tax return will look like (dependents, deductions, credits and so on). Once that's finished, you can begin the free process of e-filing (you'll need to pay for more complicated returns) using any number of features -- such as document scanning, video calls with tax professionals, multidevice integration and previous year data transfer -- to make it all as seamless as possible.

H&R Block: The H&R Block Tax File and Prep app provides many of the same features as the other apps on this list. You scan documents with your camera, contact tax experts for help, use multiple devices to finish e-filing and enable security features such as two-factor authentication and Face ID/Touch ID sign-in options. Once you're ready to file, you can have a tax pro do a thorough review of your return and file on your behalf, or do it yourself. You can file for free if you have a simple tax return, but there are also paid options for more complex taxes (you pay only when you're ready to file).

TaxSlayer: TaxSlayer isn't a household name like the other two tax apps on this list, but there is one major reason to look into using it for e-filing on your smartphone this year -- the cost. Although it lacks some of the features that its competitors have, like scanning documents with your camera or receiving midyear tax check-ins, TaxSlayer offers good prices for more complicated tax returns that involve self-employment, investments, rental properties and more.

Taxes are due pretty soon, which is why we've got you covered. Learn how to scan important tax documents with your phone or tablet, and discover the best tax software for 2022.

