Expecting Your Tax Refund Check in the Mail? Here's How to Track It

Now that the tax filing deadline has passed, you can look forward to receiving your tax refund if you filed on time. If you filed a paper tax return and didn't set up direct deposit, you can expect your check to arrive in the mail. But when exactly will it arrive?

The US Postal Service has a tracking tool that lets you know exactly when your tax refund will land in your mailbox. It's called Informed Delivery, and the free USPS service sends you alerts for all new mail -- and transmits images of the front of letters so you know exactly what's arriving. It doesn't take pictures of your incoming packages, but it does track them and will also let you add an electronic signature to receive packages when you're not home.

USPS Informed Delivery: Track your check directly to your mailbox



Informed Delivery is a free mail-tracking service from the USPS that automatically scans your incoming letters and can send you an image each time something with your name on it is about to be delivered.

When the USPS runs mail through its automated sorting equipment, it creates a digital image of the front of all letter-size mail. Anyone who signs up for Informed Delivery can benefit from that information by asking USPS to notify you when each piece of mail bearing your name is on the way. Note that it can take three days to activate your account.

As part of the program, you'll receive an email every morning, Monday through Saturday, to notify you about mail being delivered to you. You'll also see a grayscale image of the letter's front. Informed Delivery has free apps for Android and iOS, too.

Just be aware that signing up means you'll see all mail that's scanned by the post office. You can cancel the service at any time. Read on for details on how to sign up for Informed Delivery.

You can also track your packages from the post office

With Informed Delivery, you can check the delivery status of your packages and when they're scheduled to arrive. The post office doesn't capture an image of your packages, however. You can use the service to create an electronic signature so you can receive packages when you're not at home.

USPS Informed Delivery: How to get notifications



Informed Delivery has some limitations. For example, it will work with many residential and personal post office box addresses -- but not businesses. It also won't work for some residential buildings where USPS hasn't yet identified each unit.

To check whether Informed Delivery is available in your area, head to the Postal Service's Informed Delivery page.

1. Tap Sign Up for Free.

2. Enter your mailing address and confirm that it'll work with the service; then accept the terms and conditions and tap Continue.

3. On the next page, choose a username, password and security questions. Enter your contact information and tap Continue.

4. On the next page, you'll need to verify your identity. Tap Verify identity online if you want to receive a verification code on your phone or tap Request invitation code by mail if you want the USPS to mail you a code. You may also have the option to visit a post office to verify your identity in person.

