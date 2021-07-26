Child tax credit troubles? Here's what parents can do about payment problems

Sarah Tew/CNET

Many eligible US families received their first child tax credit payment for up to $300 per child on July 15. The first payment should have arrived by direct deposit or paper check in the mail, but there were a few bumps with the anticipated rollout. Some families might still have concerns about eligibility or income requirements, and others are reporting issues with missing checks or inaccurate totals.

Here's one possible issue: The child tax credit is being issued in advance on a monthly basis through December, so the IRS is relying on the most recent tax return on file to determine payment. That could cause an issue if your family never submitted tax information to the IRS or if the tax information is now outdated. It could also be a simpler issue of the IRS not having the correct banking information for direct deposit. If that's the case, we can show you how to fix it before Aug. 2 by using the IRS portals.

The IRS Update Portal will also allow you to check your payment history, verify eligibility and unenroll from monthly checks if you're worried about owing the IRS money in 2022. And heads up: You may need to create an ID.me account to use the portal (if you haven't already). Keep reading for answers to common child tax credit payment problems. We update this story frequently.

My family is eligible for the child tax credit, but I didn't receive a July payment. Why?

If you qualify for the enhanced credit but haven't received your payment, there could be a number of reasons why. If you filed your taxes, check the Update Portal to see if payment is coming by mail. If so, give it several business days as it could take a bit longer to arrive. If you have direct deposit set up, make sure all the information is accurate. Note: If you didn't set up your banking details before June 28, you should expect a paper check for the July payment.

If everything looks correct but you still didn't get a payment, you may need to file a payment trace with the IRS. To do that, you'll need to complete Form 3911 (PDF) and mail it to the IRS. Only do this if it's been at least five days since the scheduled deposit date (July 15) or four weeks since the payment was mailed by check.

My family is eligible, but I didn't file taxes. What now?

The IRS is using your 2019 or 2020 tax return to determine child tax credit eligibility. If you didn't file taxes, you may still be eligible for advance payments -- you'll just have to complete an extra step. You can use the IRS nonfiler portal to register for future payments. If not, the IRS may not have the most updated information, especially if you've had a child since then. It's best to sign up as soon as possible to start getting payments if you qualify.

Reasons you didn't get a child tax credit payment The problem What to do You didn't file a 2019 or 2020 tax return. Use the IRS nonfiler portal. Your payment is coming in the mail. Give it time to arrive as it could take several days. You can't find any reason why you didn't get a payment. It may be time to file a payment trace with the IRS.

The IRS portal says I'm not eligible, but I got a payment. Why?

With the IRS sending out millions of child tax credit payments, along with keeping up with income tax refunds and unemployment tax refunds, it's certainly possible the agency could have made a mistake. For instance, some people who weren't qualified for the stimulus checks still received payment.

If you're absolutely positive you're not eligible for the enhanced child tax credit payments but you got a payment anyways, you'll need to return that money to the IRS. Start by using the IRS Update Portal to unenroll from future payments -- the next deadline to opt out of the monthly payments is Aug. 2. This will help prevent you from having to pay back more money when you file your taxes in 2022.

On the other hand, some members of a Reddit forum are reporting that despite the child tax credit portal showing they aren't eligible, they do meet the requirements and did receive their first payment. We've contacted the IRS for more details on this situation.

Now playing: Watch this: Child tax credit: Everything we know

How to tell if a direct deposit is for the child tax credit

Aside from the IRS portal showing your payment was issued, you can check your bank account for the deposit. According to the White House website, transactions will contain the company name "IRS TREAS 310" with a description of "CHILDCTC" and an amount for up to $300 per kid. Don't get this deposit confused with those for stimulus checks, which show up as "TAXEIP3" when deposited. Also, if you're waiting on a tax refund, it'll show up as "TAX REF."

What to know about repaying child tax credit money to the IRS next year

If you're eligible for the full amount of child tax credit money, you won't have to pay it back. However, if you don't qualify for the full amount because of a change in your income or number of dependents but receive the full amount anyway, you may need to pay back that extra money.

The IRS is using what it calls "payment protection" so if you do receive an overpayment but fall below a set income level, you don't have to pay back an overpayment. Above that income level, you will have to pay back some or all of the extra money. Here's more on the income levels and how the payment protection works.

Sarah Tew/CNET

What to know about enhanced child tax credit money in future years

As of right now, the enhanced payments are for this tax year. That means after you get your final payment with your tax refund in 2022, the child tax credit will revert back to its original amount. However, it's possible President Joe Biden and Congress could come to an agreement to extend the payments in 2025 -- or make the changes permanent. Last week, Biden said he is urging Congress to do that: "I say to my colleagues in Congress: This tax cut for working families is something we should extend, not end, next year."

While no decision has been made yet, we'll keep you updated on the outcome.

For more information, here's how to opt out of future child tax credit payments. Also, here's how to track down your child tax credit payment if you didn't receive it. Not sure you got the right amount? Use CNET's child tax credit calculator to see how much you should get.