Child tax credit portal for nonfilers: Families that don't file taxes can now enroll with IRS tool

If you normally aren't required to a file tax return, the IRS on Monday opened a nonfilers tool to help eligible families register for the advance child tax credit payments. The online portal is intended for those who were not required to file a tax return in 2019 or 2020 because they don't make enough income and qualify for the child tax credit payment starting July 15.

The new nonfilers portal for the child tax credit is an update to the IRS online tool, which helps nonfilers register to receive their stimulus checks. The revised tool will let you give the IRS the information it needs -- such as your name, address and Social Security numbers -- to determine your child tax credit payments.

The amount that eligible families with qualifying children will receive for the expanded child tax credit depends on income, as well as the ages and number of dependents (we recommend calculating your total here). We can explain the online tools, including how you can use the upcoming IRS portals to opt out of the advance monthly payments. This story was recently updated with new information.

Use the new sign-up tool to update your personal details

On June 14, the IRS launched a new online tool to help families that don't normally file income tax return to enroll in this year's child tax credit program. The free "Non-filer Sign-up tool" is designed to allow low-income families, as well as those experiencing homelessness, to register with their name, address and Social Security numbers. Individuals will be able to notify the IRS about any of their qualifying dependents and can provide their bank information for direct deposit of the payments once they start.

The tool isn't for families who already filed -- or plan to file -- their 2019 or 2020 income tax return. The IRS will use those tax returns to determine eligibility and disburse the coming payments to qualifying families.

Two other IRS tools to help you determine eligibility and check status

In addition to the nonfilers portal, the IRS will release a second portal to help families who already had their 2019 or 2020 tax return processed but who need to inform the IRS of any life changes, such as an income change. It will also let families defer the monthly payments altogether if they'd rather receive one large payment next year.

A third online tool will help you deterimine your eligibility.

Review your details on the IRS payment portal

If you received a stimulus payment and you're a nonfiler, your information should be on file with the IRS already. So while you wait for the IRS portals to open, you can check to see if your information is updated on the stimulus payment portal, called Get My Payment.

The IRS website also allows you to set up an account if you haven't already, which is useful for reviewing your tax transcript and other details. If you notice some information is off -- maybe you got married or gained a new dependent -- you'll need to make sure the IRS has that information by using the child tax portals when they open.

Or... file your 2020 tax return now

The IRS is urging people with children to submit their taxes as soon as possible to make sure they get the right amount of child tax credit money. Even though the tax deadline was May 17, nonfilers shouldn't face penalties since they don't owe taxes. But do note the IRS typically doesn't accept direct deposit information if the filer doesn't have a refund coming when submitting a tax return.

While the IRS encourages families to file their 2020 tax return, the new nonfiler tool should allow many to get their information registered in the system, including direct deposit details.

For more information about the child tax credit, here's what you should know about the upcoming IRS letters.